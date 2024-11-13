Denmark entertain Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Denmark versus Spain odds and free bet offers ahead of this eagerly anticipated clash.

Denmark v Spain Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

League A Group 4 pace-setters Spain will be eager to hold onto pole position when they travel to second-placed Denmark on Friday evening, however this promises to be a hugely competitive affair which could go either way.

Wide open

Spain have already ensured for themselves a place in the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Nations League, however pole position in the group isn’t guaranteed as yet. Luis de la Fuente’s side currently sit at the top of their pool with ten points to their name from their opening for group matches and a single point on Friday would be enough to see them through as group winners. Nevertheless, defeat for Spain would throw the group wide open, especially so were Serbia to get one over on Switzerland the same evening.

Defending champions

Spain are current holders of the Nations League trophy, the side having defeated Croatia in the 2022/23 final. They famously beat England to take the 2024 European Championship crown, while they haven’t suffered a single defeat in a competitive game since losing to Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March 2023.

Back-to-back wins

Denmark sit second in their Nations League group with two games left to play, the Danes having won two, lost one and drawn one of their four group games. They opened their account with back-to-back wins over Switzerland and Serbia before losing 1-0 against Spain and drawing 2-2 with Switzerland in their last outing. Of their previous 17 meetings with Spain, Denmark have won just once when they won 1-0 in a qualifying match for the World Cup back in March 1993.

Missing key players

All things considered, this is a very tricky one to call, especially since the visitors will be without a few key players. As such, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise were Denmark to collect all three points here. Nevertheless, Spain possess some hugely talented players up front and on that basis, we’ll be siding with the defending champions to collect a maximum points haul and guarantee themselves top spot in their penultimate group outing.

Back Spain to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/3