Cyprus v Lithuania Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5pm UK Time, Friday 15th November 2024

Having collected a mere three points between them in League C Group 2, Lithuania and Cyprus both are out of the running as far as a top two finish is concerned and relegation may well be decided between the bottom two in the pool when they go head-to-head on Friday evening.

Ten goals conceded

Any hopes which Cyprus had of winning promotion to League B were well and truly dashed last month when the side lost 3-0 to both Romania and Kosovo. Indeed the Cypriots have leaked no less than ten goals in their last four Nations League outings with none scored in reply, while their sole win in the group came on Matchday One when they edged past Friday evening’s opponents Lithuania to the tune of 1-0 in early September.

Three-point cushion

Cyprus have now slipped to 127th in the FIFA world rankings but while they currently sit in third position in their Nations League group, they do enjoy a three-point cushion over bottom side Lithuania ahead of this penultimate group clash and as such, a single point would ensure that they avoid both the relegation play-offs and automatic demotion into League D.

Pointless

Lithuania have collected no points whatsoever from their four group outings with a 1-0 defeat to Cyprus in their tournament opener being followed by successive defeats to Romania away (3-1), Kosovo at home (2-1) and Romania at home (2-1). At least the Lithuanians have managed to add to the scoreline in their last three, something which opponents Cyprus haven’t, therefore the visitors will be confident of managing something from this clash.

Tense encounter

Home advantage will clearly be of benefit to Cyprus on Friday evening but this will be an extremely tense encounter and goals will likely be at a premium. Lithuania have managed to find the net in each of their last three while Cyprus have been dreadful at the back and no better up front, therefore we’ll be siding with the visitors to edge this encounter and keep their dreams of safety wide open.

