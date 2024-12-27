Crystal Palace entertain Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and helping yourself to the very best Crystal Palace versus Southampton odds and Premier League free bets ahead of this weekend clash.

Crystal Palace v Southampton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Sunday 29th December 2024

Bottom side Southampton will be going all-out to bag their second league win of the season when they travel to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace in their final outing of the year on Sunday afternoon.

Massive task

Ivan Juric started his spell at Premier League strugglers Southampton on Thursday and his troops will have felt that they were worth at least a point from their meeting with West Ham United in his first game in charge, however a 59th minute effort from Jarrod Bowen was enough to separate the sides and the Saints are still in search of their second league win of the campaign. The south-coast side are firmly rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with just six points collected from their 18 league games and 14 defeats during that time, therefore Juric has a massive task on his hands as he looks to steer his new charges to safety. Indeed, the Saints have found the back of the net just 11 times whilst on Premier League duty this term, while they have conceded 37 along the way.

Tough season

Having suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal in the EFL Cup and Premier League, Crystal Palace managed to bounce back with a goal-less draw with AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day. The Eagles now face three home games on the bounce against Southampton, Chelsea and Stockport County (FA Cup), starting with the visit of the Saints on Sunday. This has been a tough season for the Selhurst Park outfit thus far and as things stand the side sit in 16th position in the league standings, just three points above the relegation line. The side have the third worst home record in the top-flight with seven points earned from nine games, while they have scored just seven goals in the Premier League in front of their own home fans.

Positive result

This will be a tough match for both Southampton and Crystal Palace, however while we envisage the visitors giving their fans something to cheer here by finding the back of the net at some point, we expect the home side to add to their positive result at Bournemouth by navigating their way to three points in this one.

Back Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/4