Coventry City v Derby County Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 6th November 2024

Coventry City and Derby County sit level on fifteen points apiece in the bottom half of the Championship table after thirteen rounds of fixtures and they lock horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena in what looks set to be an evenly-fought affair this evening.

Even ground

Following a hugely disappointing run of just a single win from nine games across competitions, Coventry City appear to have found some even ground ahead of the third international break of the campaign with back-to-back victories against Luton Town and Middlesbrough. With six points collected from their last two Championship outings, the Sky Blues have distanced themselves from the bottom three in the league table by three points while they are just six points adrift of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the division standings.

Mixed bag

Coventry City have been very much a mixed bag in front of their own home fans with their six Championship home games returning three wins and three defeats, therefore it is generally all or nothing at the Coventry Building Society Arena this term. Derby County will provide their hosts with a tough exchange tonight but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins will be confident that his troops can make it three wins on the bounce.

Poor away record

Derby County head into this weekend contest on the back of a four-game winless run although their only defeats during this poor streak came against Stoke City at the weekend, this disappointing result following on from three successive 1-1 draws with Millwall, Oxford United and Hull City. The travelling support won’t be too hopeful of their side gaining three points here on account of the fact that they have yet to claim victory on the road whilst on Championship duty, two away points in seven trips being the second worst away record in the second tier.

Psychological advantage

Of the two sides here, Coventry City have momentum on their side and home comforts will add to their psychological advantage tonight. Derby have been struggling badly on their travels this season and we really cannot see them managing anything for their troubles at the CBS Arena tonight, except perhaps a consolation goal.

