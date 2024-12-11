FC Copenhagen entertain Heart of Midlothian in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can grab yourself the very best free bets and Conference League odds, ahead of this midweek clash.

Copenhagen v Hearts Conference League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 12th December 2024

Copenhagen and Heart of Midlothian sit just one point and two positions apart in the middle of the 36-team UEFA Europa Conference League table after four rounds of fixtures and they lock horns in their penultimate league game on Thursday evening.

Strong position

Copenhagen ultimately finished third in the race to secure the Danish Superliga title at the end of last season, thus putting to an end their two-year reign as domestic champions. Nevertheless, they kicked off the new season determined to reclaim the crown and with five matches left before the mid-season split, the side are in a strong position to realise their ambition, sitting in pole position in the standings with 33 points collected from their opening 17 fixtures.

Two on the bounce

Thus far, Jacob Neestrup’s troops have suffered just two defeats in their league campaign but they are struggling to replicate this success in the Conference League. After edging past FC Bruno’s Magpies, Banik Ostrava and Kilmarnock in the qualifiers, Copenhagen lost 2-1 against Jagellonia Bialystock before sharing the spoils with Real Betis and Istanbul Basaksehir. They claimed their first win in their most recent European outing with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Minsk and they will be confident of making it two on the bounce in this competition when they entertain Hearts on Thursday.

Top four

Since returning to the Scottish Premiership in 2021/22, Heart of Midlothian have finished in the top four at the end of each campaign and have therefore been handed a chance to qualify for European competition in the form of the Europa League. Nevertheless, the Jambos have endured a thoroughly miserable start to the current season with no wins in any of their opening ten competitive outings and an exit from the Europa League qualifiers at the play-off stage against Plzen. Following the dismissal of Steven Naismith and the appointment of interim boss Liam Fox, Hearts enjoyed a boost with wins over Dinamo Minsk and Nicosia in the tournament, however with Neil Critchley in the hot-seat, the Edinburgh side have lost to FC Heidenheim and Cercle Brugge in their last two European outings.

Evenly-fought affair

Heading into this midweek meeting, the home side are undeniably enjoying better current form with no defeats in any of their last twelve, therefore with home advantage upon their side, we’ll be siding with Copenhagen to take the spoils in what has the makings of being an evenly-fought affair.

