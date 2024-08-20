Championship Odds: Who will win promotion in 2024/25?

The 2024/25 Championship campaign is now underway and as such, now is an excellent opportunity to take full advantage of the plethora of Championship odds and free bets and other great offers which you can claim simply by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

Championship Odds: Who will win promotion to Premier League in 2024/25?

Update: 20.08.24

Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley all dropped down from the Premier League at the end of last season and under the guidance of Scott Parker, the Clarets have got their campaign off to an excellent start as they bid for an immediate return back to the top flight.

We’re now just two rounds of fixtures into the 2024/25 Championship campaign and newly-relegated Burnley are one of just three sides to have collected maximum points from their opening matches. The big question is, who will occupy the automatic promotion berths at the end of the campaign?

Burnley – Evens for Promotion

Burnley have responded to their relegation from the Premier League in positive fashion with a 4-1 demolition of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in their season opener and a 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City in their opening home game of the season. Under the guidance of Scott Parker, Burnley are expected to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024/25 Championship campaign and they are firm favourites to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leeds United – 13/10 for Promotion

Leeds United finished third at the end of the regular 2023/24 Championship campaign but they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley and find themselves still in the second tier. The West Yorkshire outfit have been held to a share of the spoils in each of their opening two league matches (3-3 against Portsmouth and 0-0 at West Bromwich Albion) while they were dumped out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 3-0 defeat home to Middlesbrough, a far from ideal start for a side expected to be amongst the promotion challengers towards the end of the season.

Middlesbrough – 10/3 for Promotion

Many are of the opinion that Middlesbrough will be one of the sides to watch this season with regard to promotion from the Championship and while the Teessiders have come slowly off the blocks with a 1-0 win over Swansea City and 1-0 defeat to Derby County in their two league outings, they remain third favourites for promotion at a best price of 10/3.

Update: 21.05.24

While Leeds United and Southampton have still to battle it out for promotion to the Premier League in the 2023/24 Championship play-offs, newly-relegated Burnley and Luton Town are currently the sides deemed most likely to win the 2024/25 Championship title.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign was once again hugely competitive and the chances are that several sides will be battling it out for the title towards the end of 2024/25, however newly-relegated Burnley and Luton Town are deemed the sides most likely to make the jump to the top-flight at the end of the new campaign as champions.

Burnley – 7/1 for Championship Title

Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign but manager Vincent Kompany will be aiming to take his charges straight back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking. The Clarets finished eight points adrift of safety at the end of last term but they are a best price of 7/1 to bounce straight back by winning the Championship title.

Luton Town – 10/1 for Championship Title

Luton Town’s battle to avoid relegation at the end of their first ever Premier League campaign was a valiant one, if ultimately unsuccessful. Rob Edwards’ men did spend time outside the bottom three in the league table but these periods were relatively brief and they ultimately ended the season six points away from safety. Can the Hatters bounce back by claiming the Championship title in 2024/25? The bookies go a best price of 10/1 that they do.

West Brom – 14/1 for Championship Title

West Bromwich Albion finished in fifth position in the Championship table at the end of the regular 2023/24 campaign but they fell to Southampton in the Championship play-off semi-final. The Baggies are a 14/1 shot to claim the 2024/25 Championship title but they are going to be in for some extremely fierce competition in the form of Burnley, Luton Town and either Leeds United or Southampton.

Update: 07.05.24

Leicester City won the 2023/24 Championship title and ensured their immediate return back to the Premier League while Ipswich Town claimed runners-up position with just a single point separating them from the Foxes. The big question is, who will join them in the top-flight for next season?

The regular Championship season has drawn to a close and we’re now heading into the play-offs, but who will emerge victorious and claim a place in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign?

Southampton – 13/8 for promotion

Having lost three games on the bounce, Southampton returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road and as such, confidence will be high ahead of their play-off semi-final clash with West Bromwich Albion. The Saints head to the Hawthorns for the first leg on Sunday and the bookies go 13/8 that they successfully negotiate the play-offs and return to the top-flight.

Leeds United – 13/8 for promotion

Back-to-back defeats to QPR (4-0) and Southampton (2-1) ensured that Leeds United would fail to make it into the automatic promotion berths and the West Yorkshire side need to go through the dreaded play-offs where they lock horns with Norwich City in the semi-finals. Leeds are a 13/8 shot to make it back into the Premier League at the first attempt but their recent form certainly goes against them.

Norwich City – 11/2 for promotion

Norwich City have managed just a single win from their last five outings and as such, they need to improve considerably when they lock horns with Leeds United in their two-legged play-off semi-final. Norwich are an 11/2 shot for promotion this season but it’s hard to see them getting the better of a determined Leeds United side.

West Bromwich Albion – 11/2 for promotion

West Bromwich Albion finished fifth in the Championship table and they head into the play-offs on the back of a 3-0 win over Preston North End. The Baggies have struggled for consistency this season and they are considered one of the outsiders in the play-offs at a best price of 11/2.

Update: 18.04.24

Things are extremely tight at the top end of the Championship table with Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City all very much in the mix for the Championship title.

This season’s Championship title race could go right down to the wire with three sides set to battle it out for the right to automatically haul themselves into the top-flight as Championship winners. Just two points separate leaders Ipswich Town from third-placed Leeds United as things stand, while Leicester City sit between the two with one game-in-hand.

Leicester City – 8/13

Leicester City have suffered a couple of setbacks in their race to clinch the Championship title, the Foxes losing by a solitary goal to both Millwall and Plymouth Argyle in each of there last two outings. The East Midlands outfit still reside in the top two in the league table with one point separating them from leaders Ipswich Town over whom they enjoy a game in hand.

Ipswich Town – 7/2

Ipswich Town have also suffered a few recent setbacks as they close in on promotion to the Premier League. The Tractor Boys still sit in pole position in the Championship table despite losing 1-0 to arch-rivals Norwich City earlier this month, this disappointing result being followed up by draws against Watford (0-0) and Middlesbrough (1-1).

Leeds United – 7/1

Leeds United have failed to take advantage of the top two’s slip-ups in recent weeks, the West Yorkshire side picking up just a single point from their last three, courtesy of defeats to Coventry City (2-1) and Blackburn Rivers (0-1) either side of a goal-less draw at home to Sunderland. The Whites sit in third position in the league table with just two points separating them from leaders Ipswich Town but they are out at 7/1 to secure the title.

Update:04.04.24

Leicester City

Best odds of 1/5 for promotion

Best odds of 11/10 for the title

After dominating the Championship for much of the season, Leicester City have slowed things down substantially in recent weeks, their 3-1 win over Norwich City at the weekend putting to an end a disappointing run during which they managed just a single win from six league games. The Foxes have dropped down to third position after leading for much of the season although they do enjoy a game-in-hand over the top two and will return to the top should they claim three points in this match.

Leeds United

Best odds of 2/9 for promotion

Best odds of 2/1 for the title

After dropping points at Watford, Leeds United returned to winning ways when beating Yorkshire rivals Hull City 3-1 at Elland Road on easter Monday and as things stand, the Whites sit second in the Championship table with one point separating them from leaders Ipswich Town and a single point keeping them above Leicester City who have played one game less.

Ipswich Town

Best odds of 4/6 for promotion

Best odds of 7/2 for the title

Ipswich Town sit deservedly at the summit of the Championship table, the Tractor Boys keeping firm hold of pole position thanks to a last-gasp winner against fellow promotion-hopefuls Southampton in their last outing. The East Anglians have scored more goals (84) than any other side in the second tier and they are currently third favourites for promotion and the Championship title.

Update: 14.03.24

Leicester City have hit a rough patch in recent weeks and with the Foxes now just three points clear at the top of the Championship table, the title race has been thrown wide open.

With just nine league games left to play before the 2023/24 Championship campaign draws to a close, Leicester City remain in pole position in the standings although their once-healthy lead has dwindled down to just three points. Prior to their meeting with Middlesbrough last month, the Foxes had lost just four league games since the start of the season but since then, they have lost a further three and drawn one while second-placed Leeds United have moved to within three points of the table toppers. Manager Enzo Maresca will be desperate to turn things around as soon as possible, both Ipswich Town and Leeds United ready to pounce on any further slip-ups.

Leeds United’s automatic promotion hopes are very much in their own hands right now, the West Yorkshire side having hauled themselves into second position on the back of successive wins over Stoke City (1-0) and Sheffield Wednesday (0-2). The Whites remain very much in the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League in what looks set to be a thrilling race to the title and as things stand they are a best price of 5/2 to claim the title.

As things stand, Ipswich have dropped down to third position in the Championship table thanks to a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City last weekend. The Tractor Boys had enjoyed a six-game winning run prior to this disappointing result and an automatic promotion berth is very much out of their hands right now.

(odds correct at time of writing: 14.03.24)

Championship Winner Best Odds

6/13 – Leicester City

5/2 – Leeds United

14/1 – Ipswich Town

25/1 – Southampton

Championship Promotion Best Odds

1/14 – Leicester City

1/5 – Leeds United

Evns – Southampton

11/10 – Ipswich Town

Update: 29.02.24

Having lost each of their last two league outings, Leicester City’s lead at the summit of the Championship table has been shortened considerably and the race for the title has been thrown wide open.

Leicester City remain at the summit of the Championship table with just twelve league games left to play, however back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and second-placed Leeds United have left the Foxes just five points clear of the chasing pack. The East Midlands side need to turn things around as quickly as possible with both Leeds and third-placed Ipswich Town ready to take advantage of any more slip-ups, these two sides both sitting just five points below Leicester City.

The Foxes remain big favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League and claim the Championship crown but the odds on them doing so have drifted on the back of these recent defeats. The bookmakers go a best price of 1/25 on Leicester City hauling themselves back up to the top-flight and 1/3 to go up as champions, while Leeds United are priced at best odds of 1/4 and 4/1 in these respective markets, considerably lower odds than they were last week.

Ipswich Town complete the top three in both markets at a best price of Evens for promotion and 13/1 for the Championship title, the Tractor Boys having collected maximum points from their last four outings with only a single defeat in their last eleven whilst on Championship duty.

(odds correct at time of writing: 29.02.24)

Championship Winner Best Odds

1/3 – Leicester City

4/1 – Leeds United

13/1 – Ipswich Town

33/1 – Southampton

Championship Promotion Best Odds

1/25 – Leicester City

1/4 – Leeds United

Evns – Ipswich Town

6/5 – Southampton

7/1 – West Bromwich Albion

Update: 20.02.24

As the battle for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League continues, high-flying Leicester City remain a country mile ahead of the chasing pack despite slipping up against Middlesbrough in their last outing on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City have pretty much set the pace at the top end of the Championship table since the early stages of the campaign but they saw their five-game winning run come to an end when they lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon. This disappointing result did relatively little to dent their chances of climbing back up to the Premier League but the East Midlands side need to mindful of the sides immediately below them in the league table, most notably Leeds United who they face on Friday evening and who sit just one position and nine points below them in the division.

Leicester remain huge favourites for both the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League although their odds have drifted in both markets following their weekend defeat. Leeds United are second in the betting on both fronts, the West Yorkshire outfit extending their winning Championship run to 8 games with a 2-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle and conceding just one goal during this time while scoring nineteen in reply.

Third-placed Southampton kept the pressure on Leeds United with a 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion, just two points separating the Saints from Leeds with the latter having played one game more. Ipswich Town also enjoy a game-in-hand over Leeds, the Tractor Boys positioned just one point behind Southampton on the back of a 2-1 win at Swansea City last time out.

(odds correct at time of writing: 20.02.24)

Championship Winner Best Odds

2/9 – Leicester City

7/1 – Leeds United

10/1 – Southampton

33/1 – Ipswich Town

Championship Promotion Best Odds

1/33 – Leicester City

9/20 – Leeds United

4/6 – Southampton

2/1 – Ipswich Town

8/1 – West Bromwich Albion

11/1 – Coventry City

22/1 – Hull City

22/1 – Norwich City

28/1 – Middlesbrough

Update: 14.02.24

The race is hotting up for the automatic promotion berths and play-off places in the 2023/24 Championship table with many sides battling it out for promotion into the Premier League.

As we fast approach the business end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Leicester City are twelve points clear at the summit of the division with points dropped in just 7 of their 32 league outings thus far. The Foxes have been the dominant force in the second tier this season and they are deemed the side most likely to make the jump back to the top-flight at a best price of 1/100 for promotion and 1/7 for the Championship title.

Leeds United sit in second position in the Championship table with twelve points separating them from Leicester City. With just six defeats from their 32 league games, the Whites are second in the betting for the title at a best price of 10/1 and best odds of 4/11 for promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton are currently third in the Championship with two points separating them from second-placed Leeds United although the south-coast side do enjoy a game-in-hand over the Whites, the bookies going 18/1 on the Saints winning the title and 4/6 on them hauling themselves back into the top-flight.

Ipswich Town sit in fourth position in the Championship table and the Tractor Boys complete the top four in both betting markets at 66/1 for the Championship title and 13/8 for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Championship Winner Best Odds

1/7 – Leicester City

10/1 – Leeds United

18/1 – Southampton

66/1 – Ipswich Town

Championship Promotion Best Odds

1/100 – Leicester City

4/11 – Leeds United

4/6 – Southampton

13/8 – Ipswich Town

13/2 – West Bromwich Albion

12/1 – Coventry City

16/1 – Sunderland

22/1 – Hull City

28/1 – Middlesbrough