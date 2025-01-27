The final round of league stage fixtures take place in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Champions League odds and offers.

Champions League Odds: Who will be crowned European champions?

We’re just one game away from the end of the Champions League ‘league stages’ with some thrilling action in store for Wednesday evening. Liverpool and Barcelona are already assured of a top eight finish, but who will be joining them?

the UEFA Champions League is approaching the conclusion of its inaugural league phase, with the final round of matches scheduled for January 29. The current favorites to win the tournament, based on recent performances and betting odds, are:

Liverpool – 5/1 : Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have been enjoying some exceptional form, maintaining a 100% record in the league phase of this competition. They have secured direct qualification to the Round of 16 and are currently the bookmakers’ favourites to clinch their seventh European title.

Arsenal – 6/1 : Managed by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have also displayed strong performances, currently sitting third in the league phase standings. They need just one point from their final game against Girona to secure direct entry into the Round of 16.

Real Madrid – 6/1 : Despite some inconsistencies, Real Madrid remain a formidable contender. They have secured a spot in the knockout stages and, given their rich history in the competition, are always a threat in the latter stages.

Barcelona – 7/1 : Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Barcelona have bounced back from an early setback to win six of their seven matches in the league phase, securing their place in the Round of 16. Their recent form makes them strong contenders.

Bayern Munich – 9/1 : The German giants have had a mixed league phase, with four wins and three losses, placing them 15th in the standings. However, their pedigree in the competition ensures they remain in the conversation as potential winners.

Manchester City – 10/1 : The 2022-23 champions have faced challenges this season, currently sitting 25th in the league phase. They must win their final match against Club Brugge to advance to the knockout stages. Despite these hurdles, their quality makes them very much a team to watch.

New Format

It’s important to note that the Champions League’s new format has introduced a league phase, replacing the traditional group stage. The top eight teams advance directly to the Round of 16, while teams placed 9th to 24th enter playoffs to secure their spots in the knockout stages.

As the competition progresses, the dynamics can change rapidly, but based on current standings and form, these teams are leading the race for European glory.