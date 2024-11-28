Cercle Brugge entertain Scottish side Heart of Midlothian in the UEFA Europa Conference League tonight and as such, now is a great time to get hold of the very best Brugge v Heart of Midlothian odds and free bet offers, which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Cercle Brugge v Heart of Midlothian Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 28th November 2024

Having collected six points from their opening three European games, Heart of Midlothian sit in twelfth position in the Conference League table and they will confident of adding to their points haul when they face fifteenth-placed Cercle Brugge this evening.

Inconsistent

With some extremely inconsistent performances in both domestic and European competition, Heart of Midlothian have been facing hefty challenges thus far in 2024/25, leaving the side struggling to build up a head of steam and secure important wins. They got their campaign off to what seemed to be a promising start when holding Rangers to a goal-less draw in their season opener but they went on to lose eight on the bounce, resulting in the departure of boss Steven Naismith. Following the appointment of Liam Fox as interim boss – who steered the side to a 2-1 win over Dinamo Minsk – and subsequent arrival of current manager Neil Critchley, things have improved slightly but the Edinburgh side head into tonight’s match on the back of three back-to-back defeats, including a 2-0 defeat to Heidenheim in the Conference League.

Underwhelming

Cercle Brugge have thus far been pretty underwhelming themselves this season with Miron Muslic’s men returning eight defeats, three draws and four wins from their fifteen league games in the Belgian top-flight. In the Conference League, they have also struggled to find their feet with four points from their three outings in the competition, courtesy of a single win, one draw and one defeat. Having lost two on the bounce to RSC Anderlecht (5-0) and Standard Liege (1-0), the home side desperately need a win tonight but given that both themselves and Hearts have struggled in the early stages of the campaign, we believe that this encounter between two evenly-matched opponents will end all-square.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 15/4