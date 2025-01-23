Defending Scottish Premiership champions and league leaders Celtic entertain Dundee on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish bookmakers where you can claim the latest Celtic versus Dundee odds as well as the best Scottish Premiership odds and offers.

Celtic v Dundee Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Celtic are walking away with this season’s Scottish Premiership title with thirteen points separating them from second-placed Rangers and the chances are that they will keep their hefty lead intact and well by brushing aside seventh-placed Dundee this weekend.

Country mile

Celtic’s main aim this season was to successfully defend their domestic title and lift the Scottish Premiership trophy for the fourth time on the bounce, and the Hoops remain very much on course to realise this ambition. Brendan Rodgers’ troops are a country mile ahead of Rangers in the league standings (thirteen points to be exact) and they have enjoyed some blistering form on all four fronts thus far, the side’s 35 outings across competitions returning just two defeats. Silverware has already been forthcoming, Rodgers’ men edging past Rangers via a penalty shoot-out in the Scottish League Cup Final, while the defending Scottish champions are through to the knockout phase of the Champions League with a chance of securing a place in the top eight. A 3-0 defeat to Rangers in the Old Firm derby was a setback but since then Celtic have returned five wins and one draw from their subsequent six matches and will look to extend this here.

Upturn of fortunes

Dundee have enjoyed an improved set of performances of late with Tony Docherty’s side having returned two wins and two draws from their last four outings, this coming on the back of a poor run of form which saw the Taysiders lose four and win just one of five matches. As things stand, the Dark Blues sit in seventh position in the Scottish Premiership table but while they have enjoyed an upturn of fortunes of late, they have struggled against Celtic in recent head-to-heads and with the Hoops having dropped points just once in eleven home matches and Dundee losing five of their eleven away games, we’ll be siding firmly with the hosts to win-to-nil in this one.

Back Celtic to win 2-0 at best odds of 15/2