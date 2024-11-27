Celtic entertain Club Brugge in the Champions League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best Celtic versus Club Brugge Champions League odds and free bet offers which you can claim from our featured UK betting sites today.

Celtic v Club Brugge Champions League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 27th November 2024

Scottish champions Celtic will be looking to strengthen their chances of making it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League when they entertain a Club Brugge side which have been riddled with inconsistency since the start of the season.

Quick off the starting blocks

Celtic were quick off the starting blocks this season and they haven’t slowed down since then, the defending Scottish Premiership champions suffering just a single defeat in 19 games and returning 16 wins and two draws along the way. Their only defeat was a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their second Champions League outing, a result from which manager Brendan Rodgers shouldered lots of criticism after refusing to change his style of play. Nevertheless, the Celtic boss has since silenced his many doubters with some excellent subsequent results.

Boost their chances

Since then the Hoops have returned two draws and seven wins, including a goal-less draw at Atalanta – the first clean sheet in European competition away from home in seven years – as well as a 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in their fourth Champions League outing. As things stand, Rodgers’ men sit in 15th position in the Champions League table with seven points to their name and a further three points would boost their chances of making it through to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Struggling to find consistency

Club Brugge have been struggling to find consistency since the start of the season, however they have more than enough quality in the ranks to threaten their hosts this evening. The visitors’ last six outings have returned five wins and one draw, their most recent being a 7-0 demolition of Sint-Truidense VV.

Close to flawless

With the exception of their thrashing by Borussia Dortmund, Celtic have been close to flawless this term and with the atmosphere of Parched behind them, we envisage them prevailing in what nevertheless looks set to be an evenly-matched affair.

Back Celtic to win and both teams to score at best odds of 27/10