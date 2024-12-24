Carlisle United entertain Morecambe at Brunton Park on Boxing Day, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Carlisle United versus Morecambe League Two odds and free bet offers ahead of this clash.

Carlisle United v Morecambe League Two Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Thursday 26th December 2024

The bottom two sides in the fourth tier go head-to-head on Thursday afternoon when Carlisle United entertain Morecambe at Brunton Park.

Work to do

Having dropped out of League One at the end of 2023/24 after just a single season in the third tier, Carlisle United are struggling in the lower reaches of the League Two table. The Cumbrians have managed to lift themselves off the foot of the league standings but they remain in the relegation zone and have plenty of work still to do should they wish to remain in the Football League. Mike Williamson’s troops head into the Christmas period four points adrift of the safety line, having failed to win any of their last five games whilst on league duty. Of their 15 domestic points, six have been collected at Brunton Park although they have only managed one win in front of their own home fans.

Marked improvement

Derek Adams’ Morecambe side have gone without a win in their last five outings across competitions, while they have failed to add to the scoreline in four on the bounce. The Lancashire outfit have seen a marked improvement in away performances with a point or more collected in all-but-one of their last four in the league, two of which came by way of wins. The Shrimps have triumphed in all-but-one of their last six league matches against Cumbrian-based sides with four goals conceded in that time and despite struggling of late, they have been far more decisive and creative on their travels. As such, we envisage them frustrating a Carlisle outfit which have been dire on home soil this term.

Back Morecambe to win 1-0 at best odds of 12/1