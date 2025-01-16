Cardiff City entertain Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can be sure of the very best Cardiff City versus Swansea City odds and free bet offers, ahead of this South Wales derby.

Cardiff City v Swansea City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 18th January 2025

The 119th South Wales derby gets underway at lunchtime on Saturday as 21st-placed Cardiff City entertain 12th-placed Swansea City in what promises to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

Mixed feelings

Cian Ashford looked as though he had given Cardiff City their sixth league win of the campaign on Tuesday evening, the local lad opening the scoring in the 65th minute, however Vakoun Bayo banged in his tenth goal of the season for opponents Watford with just three minutes left on the clock to rescue a point for the Hornets. There was mixed feelings for Cardiff at the full-time whistle – on one hand they had failed to boost their chances of being dragged into the relegation mix while on the other hand they had extended their unbeaten run to five games. Indeed, six points from the last twelve available is without doubt a solid return but on the back of three successive league draws, the Bluebirds are very much in the danger zone.

Winless run

Swansea City saw their winless run stretched to three games with an FA Cup third round thrashing at the hands of Premier League strugglers Southampton at the weekend. The Swans started 2025 with a hefty 4-0 thumping away to Portsmouth but they restored a level of parity with a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, these results leaving the South Wales outfit in 12th position in the league standings.

Fresher legs

The visitors will have the fresher legs for this one but Luke Williams’ men are hardly impressing on their travels this season. The Swans boss will need to work around his diminished defence here and while Cardiff City are finding the going tough this term, we envisage them managing to hold their opponents to a share of the spoils as they bag their fourth successive stalemate in the Championship.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 11/2