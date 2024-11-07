Cardiff City entertain Blackburn R0vers in the Championship at lunchtime on Saturday and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you may benefit from the very best Cardiff City versus Blackburn Rovers odds and free bet promotions ahead of this weekend clash.

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Cardiff City will be desperate to haul themselves away from the danger zone in the Championship table when they entertain 10th placed Blackburn Rovers at lunchtime on Saturday.

Renaissance

Cardiff City saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end when they were edged to a 1-0 defeat by struggling Luton Town last time out and the south Wales side have dropped down to 21st position as a result. Indeed, despite enjoying something of a renaissance under caretaker boss Omer Riza, the Bluebirds were seeking their first win away from home since beating Birmingham City in April and as such, it was no huge surprise when they came away from Kenilworth Road with nothing for their troubles. On home soil, Cardiff have been a different beast with four wins on the bounce ahead of this weekend’s outing and an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 during this time. As such, there’s every chance that they will return to winning ways when Blackburn Rovers come to town.

Fallen by the wayside

Blackburn’s promotion charge has fallen by the wayside following defeats in all-but-two of their last seven matches and just a solitary win during this time. The Lancashire side have generally been solid on home soil but they have failed to find the back of the net in their last three at Ewood Park and are goalless in their last four in the Championship. Nevertheless, Rovers are just three points adrift of the top five in the division and victory in south Wales could send them back up the table.

Momentum

Cardiff City have the momentum on home soil right now while Blackburn Rovers are struggling to create goals. There is potential for Rovers to drop even further down the Championship table and this will further increase the pressure on boss John Eustace as he seeks to stop the slide. All things considered, we’ll be siding with Cardiff to secure the three points here but this will be a low-scoring and somewhat cagey affair as each side aims to avoid a damaging defeat.

Back Cardiff City to win 1-0 at best odds of 15/2