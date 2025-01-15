Burnley entertain Sunderland on Friday evening in the Championship and as such, now is an ideal time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can benefit from a range of Championship free bets as well as the very best Burnley versus Sunderland odds and offers.

Burnley v Sunderland Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 17th January 2025

Burnley are unstoppable in front of their own home fans this season, however the Lancashire outfit face a tough assignment on Friday evening when fellow promotion-hopefuls Sunderland come to town.

Hectic festive schedule

Following on from a very hectic festive schedule in the Championship, Burnley put their promotion push to one side when brushing aside Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend. Scott Parker’s men didn’t have things their own way however and extra-time was needed to separate the two sides, however the Clarets can now turn their attention back to league matters and having gone 13 games without defeat in the second tier, The Turf Moor outfit will look to continue in a similar vein when they host the Black Cats this week.

Watertight

As things stand, Burnley sit second in the Championship standings with goal difference separating them from third-placed Sheffield United and just a single point separating them from leaders Leeds United. Having leaked just nine goals in their 26 league games, the Clarets have conceded just four goals in their twelve Turf Moor games in the league and we envisage their defence being watertight on Friday evening.

Surprise package

Having finished the 2023/24 campaign in 16th position, Sunderland’s youngsters have been the surprise package in the second tier this season. Regis Le Bris is steering the Wearside outfit in the right direction for promotion to the Premier League and while they lost 2-1 at home to Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, hopes will be high in the visiting camp that a third successive league win will be coming their way on Friday.

Promotion rivals

Indeed, Sunderland performed extremely well in their recent win over promotion rivals Sheffield United early this month but against a defensively solid Burnley we don’t envisage them managing anything for their troubles, not even a consolation goal.

