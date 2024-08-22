Burnley Betting Odds

Burnley dropped down from the Premier League to the championship at the end of last season and following a blistering start to the new campaign, now is a great time to register with any of our featured betting partners and get the very best Burnley odds and free bet offers.

Burnley Odds & Predictions for 2024/25 Season

Update: 22.08.24

The main remit for Scott Parker this season will be to steer his Burnley side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking and it’s fair to say that the new boss has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Turf Moor.

Set stall out early

If there were any doubts about Burnley’s ability to hit the ground running in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, then they have been well and truly quashed. With Scott Parker at the helm, the Lancashire side have set their stall out early and left no-one in any doubt as to their intentions with two hugely convincing wins in their first two outings of the campaign.

Sent packing

Luton Town dropped down from the top-flight with Burnley at the end of last season and the Hatters provided Parker’s men with their first challenge of the 2024/25 season, one which the Clarets met head on and claimed maximum points with a deserved 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road. Next up for Burnley were Cardiff City in the first home game of the season and the Welsh side were sent packing on the back of a 5-0 hammering.

Force to be reckoned with

These were as convincing results as anyone could realistically have hoped for and they have set Burnley firmly on the path to promotion. Clearly it’s far too early for anyone to start getting too excited – after all we’re only two games into the season – but it is a clear indication that the Clarets are a force to be reckoned with this season and they are unsurprisingly clear favourites for the Championship title at best odds of 11/4 and promotion (whether automatically or via the play-offs) at a best price of just 10/11.

Burnley Best Betting Odds

4/5 – Top Three Finish

15/8 – To Make Playoffs

10/11 – To Win Promotion

5/4 – Top Two Finish

11/4 – To Win Championship Title

200/1 – To Be Relegated

Update: 18.06.24

Just twelve months on from winning promotion to the Premier League, Burnley now find themselves back in the Championship and with a new manager in the form of Scott Parker.

Full of hope

Burnley started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign full of hope for the season ahead, the main aim for Vincent Kompany and his Clarets being to last more than just a single season in the top-flight. Alas, it wasn’t to be and Burnley now find themselves straight back in the second tier after finishing second from bottom in the Premier League table with just five wins from their 38 league outings.

Straight back down

In 2022/23, Burnley were the dominant side in the Championship and they won the title with ten points separating them from second-placed Sheffield United, the latter also subsequently dropping straight back down after finishing bottom of the Premier League table with just three league wins throughout the season. With Vincent Kompany now in charge of Bayern Munich, the Clarets are have appointed former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as his successor and his main remit will be to steer the Lancashire side back into the top-flight by whatever means necessary.

Second favourites for promotion

As we fast approach the start of the 2024/25 Championship season, Burnley are second favourites to win the title at the end of the campaign at a best price of 8/1 (after favourites Leeds United at 7/2), ahead of Luton Town (best odds 12/1) who also dropped out of the top-flight at the close of 2023/24. Leeds are favourites to win promotion (either via the play-offs or automatically) while the Clarets are again second favourites in this regard at a best price of 21/10, Luton Town and Middlesbrough completing the top four in the betting at 4/1 apiece.

Burnley Best Betting Odds

8/15 – Top North West Club

2/1 – Top Three Finish

9/4 – To Make Playoffs

5/2 – To Win Promotion

9/2 – Top Two Finish

8/1 – To Win Championship Title

33/1 – To Be Relegated

06.07.23

Burnley took the Championship title with relative ease in 2022/23 and earned for themselves a place in the Premier League, however can the Clarets last more than a single season in the top-flight or will they drop straight back down?

Burnley were the dominant side in last season’s Championship and they are fully deserving of their place in the Premier League, however there’s little doubt that they will find the going extremely tough in what looks set to be a long and testing campaign.

Burnley Fixtures

Burnley will be looking forward to life back in the Premier League but they couldn’t have wished for a tougher opening fixture, the Clarets up against defending champions Manchester City. This will certainly be a huge day for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany as he leads his side against a team which he captained. Burnley lost 6-0 to City in the FA Cup last term and Kompany will hope that his men prove to be more competitive this season.

This tough start continues as Burnley lock horns with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their opening seven outings of the new campaign. As such, Clarets fans should prepare themselves for what could well be a very slow start. At the latter end of the campaign, the Clarets are up against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in their closing five matches, fixtures which could be pivotal in determining whether they remain in the top-flight for more than a single campaign.

Burnley Players

Burnley have conducted some modest business in the summer sales but the heart of their defence has been strengthened by the addition of Dara O’Shea. Jordan Beyer’s loan spell has come to an end and he has now been signed on a permanent basis, while Wout Weghorst has returned to Turf Moor after spending time at Old Trafford. Whether he is used by Kompany next season remains to be seen.

Burnley Relegation Odds

Of the three sides promoted from the Championship at the end of last season, Burnley are the only ones which the best UK betting sites have priced outside of the three relegation favourites. You can get a best price of 5/2 on Burnley to drop straight back down to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Burnley Title Odds

Unsurprisingly, the bookies are giving the Clarets next to no chance of winning the Premier League title in 2023/24 with some firms going as high as 1500/1 that the trophy ends up at Turf Moor. Indeed the only 5000/1 on offer for a title win next season goes to Championship play-off winners Luton Town, the first time such a price has been up for grabs since Leicester City’s amazing achievement under Claudio Ranieri.

Burnley Predictions

As we head rapidly towards the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, we envisage Burnley avoiding the drop. They still have lots of work to do in the summer transfer market but manager Vincent Kompany has shown himself to be something of a shrewd tactician. He is busy preparing his side for life in the top-flight and their unwavering set of footballing principles and positivity in possession might serve them extremely well back in the Premier League and we envisage them collecting enough points to keep them out of the drop zone.