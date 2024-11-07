Brighton entertain defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday evening, therefore why not register a new betting account today with any of our featured UK bookmakers and claim the very best Brighton & Hove Albion versus Manchester City odds and free bets ahead of this match.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Manchester City will be going all-out to avoid losing four on the bounce for the very first time under Pep Guardiola when they travel to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

Disappointing results

Manchester City have lost three competitive matches on the bounce for the first time since early 2018 and while Pep Guardiola is remaining upbeat, the fact is that City are reeling after disappointing results across three different competitions. The poor run got underway with a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup last week and continued when the side lost by the same scoreline away to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. City’s most recent outing ended in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, this result ending the side’s 26-match unbeaten run in European competition.

Defensive issues

Man City’s club record of 32 games without defeat in the league came to an end at Bournemouth at the weekend and this sent the defending champions down to 2nd position in the Premier League table. In fairness, City are having to contend with a serious depletion of their first team resources and their defensive issues are a cause for concern, however they should be confident of returning to winning ways this weekend when they face a Brighton side against whom they have dropped just five points from their last fourteen meetings in the top-flight.

Positives

Having lost 3-2 at home to Liverpool in the last sixteen of the Carabao Cup last week, Brighton & Hove Albion once again lost by a single goal to Arne Slot’s men at Anfield in the Premier League just three days later, although they could take many positives from the most recent encounter. At the Amex Stadium, Brighton are unbeaten in five league games with wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during that time, however they have suffered defeat in all-but-two of their fifteen games against Man City across competitions, their most recent being a 4-0 thrashing at home in April.

Attack minded

Man City and Brighton are both attack minded sides and this may prove to be a high-scoring encounter between two sides which look vulnerable at the back. City have managed a mere five clean sheets in seventeen games across competitions this term and really can’t afford any more slip-ups as they seek to keep up with Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table. Guardiola’s side aren’t performing at their best right now and as such, we envisage them being forced to share the spoils at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 19/5