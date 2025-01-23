Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee yourself the very best Brighton versus Everton odds and latest Premier League free bet offers.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton have been guilty of failing to win enough matches this season but they each enjoyed success in their most recent outings on Sunday.

Mediocrity

Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2024/25 campaign was starting to slide into mediocrity, however they put an eight-game winless run in the Premier League behind them by recording back-to-back victories on their travels in their last two outings. The Seagulls’ barren spell came to an end with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town and this was followed by a 3-1 victory over an out-of-sorts Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out. This was the third successive season that Brighton have arrived home from the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ with a maximum points haul and there’s every chance that the south coast side can continue the momentum when Everton come to town on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, while the Seagulls sit in 9th position in the league standings with just six points separating them from the top four, their form at the Amex Stadium has been less than impressive with just three wins from their ten home games.

Tough assignment

Everton fans will be hoping that David Moyes can improve the side’s form on the road, the Toffees having found the back of the net just once in their last six away from Goodison Park. Nevertheless, the Toffees were impressive when beating Tottenham Hotspur last time out and having bagged their first win since early last month, the Merseyside outfit now sit four points clear of the relegation zone with a game-in-hand over each of the sides below them in the standings. This will certainly be a tough assignment for Everton on the south coast, especially since just a single win has been forthcoming from their last 21 trips in the top-flight and Brighton are back enjoying some solid form and brimming with confidence. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the home side in this one but we envisage Everton giving the hosts a hard time and adding to the scoreline at some point.

Back Brighton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/5