Brentford v Nottingham Forest Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 21st December 2024

Thomas Frank’s men were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stages by Newcastle United in midweek and they will look to bounce back from this disappointment when they entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Crash and burn

Brentford saw their hopes and dreams of Carabao Cup glory crash and burn at St James Park last night when they lost 3-1 to Newcastle United. The West London outfit have been far from impressive away from the comforts of the Gtech Community Stadium this season, however while they can’t buy a win on their travels, they have collected 22 points from a possible 24 in front of their own home fans and remain one of just two top-flight sides – the others being Arsenal – yet to lose in the Premier League at home.

Late comeback

Nottingham Forest will head to West London on Saturday afternoon, the Tricky Trees hoping not to become the latest victims of a goal-laden thriller at Brentford’s home fortress. The East Midlands side pulled off an extremely late comeback against Aston Villa last time out after going a goal behind in the 63rd minute. Milenkovic levelled the scoreline in the 87th minute, while Anthony Elanga secured the three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side with a last-gasp winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Worrying omen

This win enhanced the chances of surprise package Forest securing a place in the Champions League, however things need to tighten up at the back with the Tricky Trees having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six away games in the Premier League, a worrying omen prior to a meeting with the top-flight’s home scoring specialists. Indeed, while we envisage Forest adding to the scoreline here, Thomas Frank’s side generally respond with a convincing attacking display at their West London home and we expect the hosts to edge their way to three points in this one, and dent the visitors’ Champions League ambitions in the process.

