Carlisle United make the relatively short journey across the Pennines to Bradford City on Saturday afternoon and by registering with our featured football betting sites, you can grab hold of some excellent free bets and the best Bradford City v Carlisle United betting odds ahead of this clash.

Bradford City v Carlisle United Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 7th September 2024

Having lost three of their opening four League Two games, Carlisle United parted ways with manager Paul Simpson and the Cumbrians will look to secure only their second win of the season when they face Bradford City at Valley Parade this weekend.

Outstanding end

Bradford City enjoyed an outstanding end to their League Two campaign last season and as such, hopes will be high that they can finally win promotion to the third tier this time around. The Bantams made it into the play-offs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, losing to Carlisle United in the semi-finals with the Cumbrians going on to achieve promotion into League One. Last term, the West Yorkshire side finished in ninth position despite a strong finish to the season and their ten-game unbeaten league run only came to an end when they lost 2-1 to Grimsby Town in their last league outing.

Enormity of the task

This highlights the enormity of the task awaiting Carlisle United this weekend. The Blues and manager Paul Simpson parted company last weekend following a home defeat to Tranmere Rovers although in fairness this seemed a rather harsh move given that the side have been up against two of the top three, beating one of them in the form of Barrow. Nevertheless, the Cumbrians are struggling to get going on the back of their thoroughly dismal 2023/24 League One campaign and the idea is clearly that a fresh start is the way forward.

A point for their troubles

Carlisle United certainly can’t be written off here, especially since they edged past high-flying Barrow last month at Brunton Park and gave a good account of themselves in the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening. This will be an evenly-fought affair and while it would seem wise to back the home side here, we envisage the spoils being shared and the Cumbrians heading back across the Pennines with a point for their troubles.

Back a draw at best odds of 14/5