Bournemouth v Liverpool Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 30th January 2025

Liverpool find themselves up against what could prove to be their trickiest opponents yet when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, the Cherries having thrashed top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest 5-0 on the south coast in their last outing.

Bournemouth boosted their hopes of bringing European football to their supporters for next season when they demolished high-flying Nottingham Forest last time out, the Tricky Trees having no reply to a side missing their two main senior centre forward options. The absence of Enes Unal and Evanilson mattered not a jot for the Cherries who tore their opponents to shreds in what was a thoroughly one-sided encounter and the south-coast side will be relishing the prospect of getting stuck into league leaders Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost 3-2 to PSV last night, Liverpool still managed to cling onto top spot at the end of the league phase of the Champions League. Nevertheless, the Reds tyre their attention back to domestic matters and the visit of a Bournemouth side which may present them with their biggest Premier League challenge of the season thus far.

Team News:

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is expected to maintain the same starting XI that secured the emphatic win against Nottingham Forest. However, the team continues to deal with several injuries. Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Adam Smith (unspecified), Enes Unal (knee), Evanilson (foot), Julio Soler (unspecified), Marcos Senesi (thigh), James Hill (thigh), and Julian Araujo (thigh) are all sidelined. There is a slim chance that Scott, Sinisterra, and Smith might return to the squad for this match.

Liverpool have not reported any significant injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to field a strong lineup as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Key Player to Watch:

Mohamed Salah has an impressive record against Bournemouth with nine goals and two assists in 11 appearances. His consistent performance against the Cherries makes him a key player to watch in this encounter.

Prediction:

Given Liverpool’s current form and their strong record against Bournemouth, we envisage them edging their way to all three points here. Nevertheless, Bournemouth’s thrashing of the Tricky Trees last time out hints that they could make the Reds work hard for their win on Saturday afternoon.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8