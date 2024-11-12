Belgium entertain Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and taking advantage of the very best Belgium versus Italy odds and free bet offers ahead of this UEFA Nations League clash.

Belgium v Italy Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 14th November 2024

Italy only need to deny Belgium victory in this match in order to go through to the last eight of the tournament while it’s a case of win or bust for the home side.

Failing to impress

After failing to impress at this summer’s European Championships, Italy have been something of a breath of fresh air in this season’s UEFA Nations League with just two points dropped in their opening four games in the competition. The Azzurri are a stones’ throw away from progressing in the competition and a place in the last eight will be theirs should they avoid defeat against hosts Belgium on Thursday evening.

Off the hook

Italy let Belgium off the hook when throwing away a two goal lead in the last encounter between the sides, however the single point was enough to keep them in pole position in their group table. Even if Italy can’t complete their task in this midweek fixture, they can wrap things up in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter with France in their final group match at the San Siro on Sunday.

Relegation

Belgium lost 2-1 to France in their last UEFA Nations League outing and this kept them firmly in the bottom half of the League A Group 2 table where they sit in third position, five points separating them from second-placed France. A relegation play-off place is looking likely for Belgium and this would determine whether or not they would keep their place at the top level of the tournament.

Injuries and withdrawals

Belgium have been beset by injuries and withdrawals and as such, we’re not too hopeful of the hosts’ chances against the Azzurri on Thursday evening. A point would be sufficient to see Italy through to the next stages of the Nations League and on that basis, we’ll be siding with this match to end all-square.

Back a draw at best odds of 2/1