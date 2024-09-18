Arsenal face Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday evening and with that in mind, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK football bookmakers and claim some exclusive free bets as well as the very best Atalanta v Arsenal betting odds.

Atalanta v Arsenal Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Thursday 19th September 2024

Arsenal made it to the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 Champions League and they will do battle on Thursday evening with Europa League winners Atalanta in what should prove to be a high-octane affair.

Pole position

Arsenal returned to the Champions League last Autumn after a six season absence and they finished in pole position in a group containing Sevilla, Lens and PSV Eindhoven with wins in four of their six group outings. They then edged past Porto via a penalty shoot-out in the last-sixteen round before being dumped out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich.

Force to be reckoned with

This was Arsenal’s first last-eight appearance in the Champions League in 14 years and it came in the same season that Mikel Arteta’s men finished second to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, a clear indication that the Gunners are once again a force to be reckoned with. The North London outfit will look to continue this continental renaissance in 2024/25 and having gone through their opening four Premier League games without defeat – beating bitter rivals Spurs in their most recent match – confidence will be high ahead of their trip to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Thursday.

Europa League success

Atalanta earned their place in this season’s Champions League on account of them lifting the Europa League trophy last term, the Nerazzurri beating previously-undefeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final. This will be their fourth appearance at the top table of the European game and having twice made it through to the knockout stages, confidence will be high ahead of this home clash. Nevertheless, the Serie A outfit have won just one of their last seven home games in the Champions League and the visit of the Gunners will test them to the limit.

Attacking football

The Italian side have committed themselves to attacking football this season and while this has brought an average 3.6 goals per match, it has also resulted in them coming unstuck at times. The Gunners will need to cope with injuries here but they are difficult to score against and will find a plethora of different routes to goal themselves here.

