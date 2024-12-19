Aston Villa entertain Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very latest Aston Villa versus Manchester City odds and Premier League free bet promotions, ahead of this clash.

Aston Villa v Manchester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 21st December 2024

Manchester City lost in dramatic fashion in their derby meeting with the Red Devils and with defeat in five of their last seven Premier League outings, Pep Guardiola’s troops will be desperate for three points at Villa Park this weekend.

Late strikes

After heading into the last round of Premier League fixtures level on points with Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa were just a few minutes away from hauling themselves into the top four in the league standings at the City Ground. Nevertheless, two late strikes from the Tricky Trees denied the visitors anything for their troubles and while Villa had previously won three on the bounce across competitions, their latest setback means that they have suffered defeat four times in their last seven Premier League outings. Indeed, fighting on two fronts has taken its toll on the West Midlands outfit with four straight defeats away from home, however at Villa Park they are unbeaten in their last seven in the league and can overtake Manchester City in the standings with victory this weekend.

Profligacy

Manchester City threw away their long-held single-goal lead in the final throes of their derby meeting with Manchester United last time out, costly errors allowing the visitors to steal the three points with the home side losing their eighth game in eleven attempts. City are struggling with profligacy this term with the side having more shots than any other in this season’s Premier League campaign but having a conversion rate of a measly 9.9%. On the back of their dreadful run, City sit in fifth position in the league standings with nine points separating them from leaders Liverpool, who have a game-in-hand to their advantage.

Wobbling and vulnerable

City are clearly wobbling right now but weekend opponents Aston Villa are also vulnerable and as such, both sides would be more than happy to share the spoils here, even though the chances of either manager admitting to this are slim. Villa are a tough nut to crack on home soil and should add to the scoreline in this one, however they have the joint leakiest defence – alongside Brighton & Hove Albion – in the top half of the table and we envisage them allowing City through at some point.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 7/1