Aston Villa v Leicester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 4th January 2024

Aston Villa were forced to settle for a share of the spoils with Brighton & Hove Albion in their final match of 2024 but they will be confident of returning to winning ways when they entertain Leicester City this weekend.

Champions League berth

Following a 3-0 thumping by Newcastle United on Boxing Day, it seemed as though Aston Villa would make it four home wins on the bounce when they entertained Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on Monday evening, however the Seagulls denied their hosts all three points with a goal in the closing minutes. Villa have dropped down into 9th position in the Premier League standings after triumphing in just one of their last four league outings (against defending champions Manchester City) although they are still hunting down a Champions League berth with six points separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea as things stand. Indeed, Villa have gone nine league games without defeat on home soil and confidence will be high ahead of the weekend visit of Midlands rivals Leicester City.

Dream start

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy got things off to a dream start in his first game in charge when he steered his new charges to a 3-1 win over West Ham United in early December but festive cheer has been in short supply since then with the side’s subsequent five games returning just a single point. Following a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, the Foxes have lost four on the bounce against Newcastle United (4-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-3), Liverpool (3-1) and most recently Manchester City (2-0) and they are losing their battle to avoid dropping straight back into the Championship.

Out of form

Indeed, Leicester are very much out of form right now and against an Aston Villa side which are unbeaten in the league since August, we don’t envisage the visitors managing anything for their troubles, save for a consolation goal perhaps.

