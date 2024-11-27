Aston Villa entertain Juventus in the Champions League this evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can be sure of the very best Aston Villa versus Juventus odds and Champions League free bet offers ahead of this clash.

Aston Villa v Juventus Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 27th November 2024

Aston Villa will be looking to make it three home wins on the bounce in the Champions League when they entertain European giants Juventus at Villa Park tonight.

Surpassed expectations

Aston Villa opened their first ever Champions League campaign with three successive wins – including a victory over Bayern Munich – and surpassed the expectations of even their most optimistic fans. On the back of a significant downturn in fortunes on the domestic front, Villa lost by a solitary goal to Club Brugge in their last European outing and they will clearly be eager to bounce back tonight. Indeed, the West Midland side have managed just five wins from their opening twelve Premier League games and the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool prior to the international break was their fourth on the trot across competitions.

First meeting

Nevertheless, Villa have won all-but-one of their last nine European home games, the exception here being a first-leg loss to Olympiacos in the semi-final of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League. This will be Aston Villa’s first meeting with Juventus since 1983 when they lost 5-2 on aggregate in the European Cup, a trophy they had won the previous season.

Heavyweights

Juventus are one of the heavyweights of European football but their record on these shores has been less than impressive over the years with wins in just three of their last fifteen visits and nine defeats during this time. Having collected seven points from their four Champions League outings, Juventus will be desperate to qualify for the knockout phase of the competition but they head into this encounter on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with AC Milan in Serie A.

Tough nut to crack

Juventus are a very tough nut to crack – they are now the only unbeaten side in the Italian top-flight after thirteen rounds of fixtures – and while they will have a few absentees here, they have more than enough grit and nous to pile more misery on a Villa side which have been far from their best in recent weeks, both on the domestic and European fronts.

