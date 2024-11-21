Arsenal entertain Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not register with any of our featured UK bookmakers today using the links provided and help yourself to the very best Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest odds and free bets ahead of this weekend clash.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

Goal difference alone separates Arsenal and Nottingham Forest as they prepare for their first outing after the international break and victory here might be good enough for a top-two position.

Breathing down their necks

Much was expected of Mikel Arteta’s side before the start of the Premier League campaign and while they got things off to a solid start, they have struggled to keep up with the top-flight pace-setters in recent weeks. Indeed, the Gunners have failed to win any of their last four Premier League outings and as things stand they sit nine points adrift of table-topping Liverpool after eleven rounds of fixtures and have fifth-placed Nottingham Forest and sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion breathing down their necks.

Good timing

Arsenal will certainly have welcomed the timing of the international break and they will have attempted to reset themselves prior to their return to action. A winter revival is crucial for Arteta and his men, especially so since the North London outfit sit just three points clear of the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Leapfrog

Weekend opponents Nottingham Forest sit level on points with the Gunners ahead of this match, the Tricky Trees having leaked just ten goals since the start of the Premier League campaign, less than any other top-flight side with the exception of leaders Liverpool. Crystal Palace, Leicester and West Ham all came off second best to Forest before the East Midlands side had their wings clipped by Newcastle United in their final outing before the break, however Forest will leapfrog the Gunners if they manage to take the spoils here.

Spoils shared

Both sets of players will have taken this time to recuperate and the exceptional away record of the visitors will give Forest hopes of springing a surprise at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal can effectively wave goodbye to their title ambitions should they drop points on home soil this weekend but the chances are that they will be forced to settle for a share of the spoils in what should prove to be a closely fought affair.

