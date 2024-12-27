Arsenal entertain Ipswich Town in the Premier League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register a betting account with any of Nour featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you may benefit from the latest Arsenal versus Ipswich Town odds and Premier League free bet bonus promotions, ahead of tonight’s match.

Arsenal v Ipswich Town Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Friday 27th December 2024

The curtain comes down on the top-flight Christmas schedule when title outsiders Arsenal go head-to-head with relegation candidates Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Christmas cheer

Arsenal were very much full of Christmas cheer at the weekend when they demolished Crystal Palace to the tune of 5-1 at Selhurst Park and this provided the daily papers with a great chance to dish out the Gabriel Jesus puns, many of which may have been slightly more appropriate for Easter, however there can be no doubt that the Brazilian star has been reborn with five goals scored in just two matches. Three of these came against Palace in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while he tormented the Eagles again with a brilliant brace in South London, before Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli added their names to the scoresheet. This was the sixth time this year that the Gunners have found the net five times or more in an away match – more than any other top-flight outfit – and Arsenal find themselves just two points behind second-placed Chelsea, with the added advantage of a game in hand. Overhauling Liverpool’s lead at the summit of the division will take some doing but after being stunted against Everton and Fulham, Mikel Arteta’s troops seem to have rediscovered their ability for open play goals.

A step too far

While Arsenal haven’t been defeated on home soil in the league this term, opponents Ipswich Town have yet to win in front of their own home fans, the Tractor Boys suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United at Portman Road last time out. The East Anglian outfit are the sixth side in Premier League history not to register a single win in the opening nine home games of a campaign. A win over the Gunners would lift Ipswich level on points with 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, however this seems a step too far as far as we’re concerned. Kieran McKenna is unlikely to put on an extra defender in place of an attacking player and the Gunners shouldn’t have too many issues finding a way through the visitors’ backline and making light work of the Tractor Boys tonight.

