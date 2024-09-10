Andorra face Malta in the UEFA Nations League tonight and by registering with any of our featured football betting sites, you can enjoy the very best Andorra v Malta betting odds and latest free bet bonus offers on this match.

Andorra v Malta Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Malta opened their 2024/25 Nations League account with a defeat to Moldova but they will be confident of bouncing back against Andorra in their second tournament outing this evening.

Winless run

In this three-team group, Andorra had no opponents in the first round of UEFA Nations League fixtures and as such their campaign gets underway tonight on home soil, the hosts looking to put to an end a winless run stretching back two years. The tiny principality haven’t tasted success since they beat Liechtenstein in this tournament two years ago, their subsequent eighteen games returning four draws and fourteen defeats. Having collected a mere two points from their eight qualifying games for Euro 2024, Andorra will be looking for more in the way of success in a tournament which has provided them with promising results of late.

Unbeaten at home

Across the last campaign, Andorra went unbeaten at home with a win over Liechtenstein and draws with Latvia and Moldova. Nevertheless, they have yet to haul themselves out of the bottom division but this may prove to be their best chance yet of winning promotion. Moldova will provide them with a tough assignment but a home meeting with Malta gives them a chance to get things off to a bright start.

Tough nut to crack

Malta lost all eight of their Euro 2024 qualifying matches and have found the net just four times in their last nine across competitions. Their last wins in this tournament came home and away to San Marino and they have a chance to collect some valuable points this evening. Their only route to success will be to keep things tight at the back, given that they are struggling in attack, but the Maltese have proven themselves to be a tough nut to crack for other League D sides.

High hopes

Both Malta and Andorra will have high hopes ahead of tonight’s meeting but the home side aren’t in great shape right now while the visitors created almost nothing in attack in their defeat to Moldova last time out, therefore we envisage them cancelling each other out in what has the makings of a goal-less draw.

