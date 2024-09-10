Albania entertain Georgia in the UEFA Nations League tonight and you can add to the excitement of this affair by registering with any of our featured betting sites for football and get your hands on the very best Albania versus Georgia betting odds and latest free bet promotions.

Albania v Georgia Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Both Albania and Georgia got their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns off to excellent starts and they can boost their chances of promotion when they lock horns in Tirana this evening.

All three points

Albania battled their way from a goal behind to take all three points in a 2-1 win over Ukraine in their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League opener last time out, despite the fact that they enjoyed a mere 41% possession throughout the match. Sylvinho’s side failed to make it out of the group stages of Euro 2024 but given that this was only their second ever European Championships, the fact that they qualified is an achievement in itself.

Blistering start

Albania finished third in their last Nations League campaign with two points collected from a group that also contained Iceland, Russia and Israel, however they are winless from their last four in the tournament. Indeed, Sylvinho’s troops have won just three of their last ten and they will be made to work hard by a Georgia side which got their campaign off to a blistering start.

Confident of victory

Georgia got their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign off to the best possible start with a 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic, all-but-one of their goals arriving between the 53rd and 66th minutes. Manager Willy Sagnol, who has been in the hot-seat since February 2021, has overseen two defeats, one draw and two wins from his side’s last five outings across competitions and he will be confident of adding another victory here.

Closely-fought affair

Given the Georgians’ excellent counter-attacking against the Czechs last time out, we expect them to adopt much the same strategy in this match. Nevertheless, the visitors have been less than impressive on their travels and while we believe they will have the edge here, this looks set to be a closely-fought affair with both sides finding the back of the net.

