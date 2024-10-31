AFC Bournemouth entertain defending Premier League champions Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time for you to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can take advantage of some great free bets offers, as well as the very best Bournemouth versus Manchester City betting odds.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will be going all-out to ensure they remain at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Mixed bag

AFC Bournemouth have been very much a mixed bag this season so far, the south-coast side having won three, drawn three and lost three, one of only three top-flight sides to have done so this term, the others being Fulham and Newcastle United. The Cherries started October with a 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City but they have subsequently collected four points in their last two outings, a surprise 2-0 win over high-flying Arsenal being followed by an equally impressive 1-1 stalemate against top-four hopefuls Aston Villa. Seven of Bournemouth’s twelve points have been earned on home soil with two wins coming from their last two at this venue, however Man City will provide their hosts with their toughest encounter of the season to date.

Out of the window

Manchester City were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur last night and as such, their quest for a quadruple or domestic treble are out of the window. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola won’t be too troubled with his main priorities being on bigger prizes this season and they will now turn their attention to further cementing their position at the summit of the Premier League table. This was City’s first defeat of the season across competitions but in fairness, Guardiola was fielding a somewhat understrength and injury-ravaged side and they put up an admirable fight along the way.

Quality in abundance

Indeed, City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League run is still very much intact and Guardiola’s focus here will be to ensure it doesn’t come to an end on the south coast. This is the best chance for Bournemouth to claim a first ever victory over a Man City side still plagued by injuries but it would be very unwise to write off the visitors given that, despite being understrength, they still possess quality in abundance and should do enough to come out on top here.

Back Man City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 19/10