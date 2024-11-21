AFC Bournemouth entertain Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can benefit from the very best AFC Bournemouth versus Brighton & Hove Albion odds and Premier League free bet bonus offers.

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

AFC Bournemouth went into the international break on the back of a hugely disappointing 3-2 defeat to Brentford and the south-coast side will look to pick themselves up when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Poor away form

Brentford’s home ground has been the scene of some thrilling goal-fest this season and the visit of Bournemouth to the West London venue prior to the international break was no different with the goalkeepers picking the ball up from the back of the net five times. Unfortunately for Andoni Iraola’s men, three of these went into their own net and they returned home with nothing to show for their efforts. This disappointing defeat extended a poor run of away form for the Cherries who have collected just a single point from a possible twelve in their last four away games, a notable contrast to back-to-back home victories over Southampton, Arsenal and Man City.

Goal difference

Erling Haaland scored his twelfth Premier League goal of the season at the Amex Stadium a fortnight ago but this mattered little to Brighton & Hove Albion who responded by inflicting upon the defending Premier League champions their fourth straight defeat across competitions. As things stand, the Seagulls sit outside the Champions League berths on goal difference alone and they are yet to draw a blank on their travels this term. Indeed, since the start of October, Brighton have collected ten points – second only to Liverpool’s thirteen in the top-flight – and as such, confidence will be sky high ahead of their trip along the south coast on Saturday.

Goalmouth action

Both sides’ offensive exploits may have been harmed by the timing of the international break but we nevertheless envisage plenty of goalmouth action here. The Cherries have regularly had Brighton’s number at this venue but with neither side excelling or inspiring in defence, we’ll be siding with a relatively high scoring and evenly-fought stalemate.

