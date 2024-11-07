The 2024 US Election has now passed with Donald Trump victorious, however the leading UK Betting sites have opened their markets on the next presidential election which will take place in four years’ time and as such, now is a great time to register a new betting account with any of our featured bookmaker partners using the unique links on this page.

2028 US Presidential Election Odds: Who will succeed Donald Trump?

Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, however who will replace him in four years’ time?

Belated second term

Having triumphed in the 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump is now busy preparing himself for a belated second term in office and selecting his best team before he returns to the hot-seat in January 2025. He will become the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms in office, after Grover Cleveland some 130 years ago. US law prevents any president from serving more than two terms own office however and as such, interest is already growing with regard to whom will succeed Donald Trump in the 2028 US Election.

Running mate

Trump’s Republican running mate JD Vance has been installed as big favourite to win the 2028 US Election with some bookmakers going a best price of 7/2 (lowest odds 11/4), while Gavin Newsom is a 7/1 shot to succeed Trump in four years’ time. Michelle Obama is a 9/1 shot for the presidency while Ron DeSantis is the only other potential contender available at single figures (best odds 10/1 and lowest odds 7/1).

Top four

The top four in the market mixes two Democrats – Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama – with two republicans – JD Vance and Ron DeSantis. Vance became the running mate of Trump in July 2024 and many believe that he will become the 48th president of the United States. 2024 Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is way down the betting at a best price of 40/1.

US Presidential Election 2028 Odds

7/2 – JD Vance

7/1 – Gavin Newsom

9/1 – Michelle Obama

10/1 – Ron DeSantis