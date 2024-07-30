The US Presidential Elections will soon be upon us and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can find the very best US Presidential Election odds and free bets.

2024 US Presidential Election Odds: Donald Trump odds-on to be next President

Update: 29.07.24

Americans will go to the polls on 5th November 2024 as they elect their next president and while it seemed initially that this match-up would be between the same two candidates as last time – namely Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump – a disastrous debate performance by the former has paved the way for vice president Kamala Harris to enter the fray in his place.

Harris is closer to Donald Trump in the polls as her predecessor was, however she still trails the former president by as much as three percentage points. Harris won the nomination in straightforward fashion but she has relatively little time to unite the party and fire up voters ahead of the rapidly approaching US election.

Biden’s term in office has been defined by overseas turmoil, large industrial-policy bills and rampant inflation, however Harris has a massive advantage over Biden, namely her age. At the age of 59 she is over 18 years younger than Trump and over two decades younger than Biden. This could work well in her favour.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is still odds-on to take office as the next US president at a best price of 13/20, while Kamala Harris is available at best odds of 6/4 to become the first woman to take the US presidency.

US Presidential Election – Winner Betting Odds

(odds correct as of Monday, 29th July 2024)

13/20 – Donald Trump

6/4 – Kamala Harris

Update: 23.07.24

News that Kamala Harris has received enough support to allow her to be nominated as Democrat candidate has had an impact on the betting markets for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Kamala Harris will now go head-to-head with Donald Trump in the battle for the US presidency and this has had a slight impact on the betting markets. Donald Trump remains big favourite to be the next President of the USA at a best price of 8/13 but this is a considerable drift from the 2/5 on offer just a few days ago, prior to Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. Indeed, just a few days ago some bookmakers were going as low as 1/4 that Trump would return to office once Biden’s term comes to an end, however the lowest price available now is 4/9.

The Democrats have received a surge in donations on the back of Joe Biden’s announcement and these are set to continue as the election edges ever closer. The odds on Kamala Harris becoming the next US President have shortened from 9/4 to a best price of 15/8 on the back of her receiving sufficient support from delegates.

Elsewhere in the betting, former First Lady Michelle Obama is a 70/1 shot to become next US President while Robert Kennedy Jr and J D Vance complete the top five in the betting at best odds of 80/1 and 100/1 respectively.

The 2024 US Presidential Elections get underway on Tuesday, 5th November 2024.

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner Best Odds

(correct as of 23.07.24)

8/13 – Donald Trump

15/8 – Kamala Harris

70/1 – Michelle Obama

80/1 – Robert Kennedy Jr

100/1 – J D Vance

Update: 22.07.24

Democrats have heaved a sigh of relief following Joe Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 US Presidential Election race. Many senior democrats have decided to throw their weight behind Kamala Harris, whom Biden himself has endorsed to be the party’s presidential candidate.

Following Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, there has been a huge surge in donations to the Democrat party and the betting markets for the 2024 US Presidential Elections have shifted noticeably on the back of this latest development.

Trump remains firm favourite to become the next president of the USA at a best price of 8/15 (lowest odds 4/9), representing a noticeable drift in the betting. Kamara Harris is next in the market at a best price of 9/1 (lowest odds 7/4) while Michelle Obama is third favourite at best odds of 20/1.

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner Best Odds

(correct as of 22.07.24)

8/15 – Donald Trump

9/4 – Kamala Harris

20/1 – Michelle Obama

66/1 – Gavin Newsom

18.07.24

Former US President Donald Trump is favourite to return to office in the US Presidential Election 2024 with most leading bookmakers slashing his odds on victory to a best price of 2/5. (odds correct as of 18.07.24)

The odds on Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Election have once again shortened on the back of the failed assassination attempt earlier this month, further cementing his position as the clear favourite in the market.

Indeed, some bookies go just 1/4 that the 45th US president wins the 2024 Us Presidential Election and his reported 51% backing was the largest share of the vote ever achieved in a contested Iowa caucus in January. His Iowa win earlier this year came hot on the heels of a Colorado court ruling that Trump be removed from the state ballot due to him inciting an insurrection, this ruling coming under the 14th amendment of the US constitution.

Trump is now a best price of just 1/2 (lowest odds 1/4) to become the next president of the USA, way ahead of current premier Joe Biden who is third in the market at 8/1 behind second favourite Kamala Harris (5/1 best odds). This is the biggest gap between the Trump and Biden in the market since 2022 and Trump has been dominant in the betting since 19th December.

The surprise fourth favourite in the betting market is Michelle Obama at a best price of 25/1 to become the first female president of the USA.

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner Best Odds

2/5 – Donald Trump

5/1 – Kamala Harris

8/1 – Joe Biden

25/1 – Michelle Obama