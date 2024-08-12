The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership is now underway and thoughts are firmly focused on who will lift the trophy, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish bookmaker partners and guarantee yourself the very best Scottish Premiership odds and free bet offers ahead of the new season.

Scottish Premiership Odds: Celtic odds-on favourites for title in 2024/25

Update: 12.08.24

Celtic once again dominated the domestic scene north of the border last term, the Hoops winning the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership title. The question is, will Brendan Rodgers’ men continue this domination throughout the 2024/25 campaign?

Dominance underlined

Celtic have won twelve of the last thirteen Scottish league titles and their dominance in the Scottish game is effectively without question. Brendan Rodgers’ men got the better of arch-rivals Rangers in the final Old Firm league game of the season in 2023/24 and they further underlined their dominance with a 1-0 win over the Gers in the Scottish Cup final at the end of the campaign.

Strongest side

The Hoops are understandably big odds-on favourites to win the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership title, Rodgers’ men having launched the season with a hugely convincing 4-0 hammering of Kilmarnock and a 2-0 win over Hibernian in their two opening games. Celtic lost just once whilst on Scottish Premiership duty last term and while their European campaign was a big disappointment, on the domestic scene they are the strongest side right now.

Two-horse race

The leading football betting sites go a best price of 1/2 on Celtic winning the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership title (lowest odds 1/4) while their main rivals Rangers are out at 7/2 to win the Premiership trophy for what would be only the second time in fourteen attempts. A clear indication that this will once again be a two-horse race is indicated by the fact that third favourites Aberdeen are a country mile behind in the market at a distant 125/1 while Hearts complete the top four in the betting at 200/1.

Scottish Premiership Winner 2024/25 Best Odds

1/2 – Celtic

7/2 – Rangers

125/1 – Aberdeen

200/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 07.05.24

The race for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title has been turned on its head following Rangers’ 3-2 defeat at Ross County last time out. Can the Gers turn things around in the closing stages of the campaign or will Celtic once again take the crown?

Rangers and Celtic do battle at Parkhead on Saturday in what is very much a title decider. Victory for the Hoops would effectively guarantee that the Scottish Premiership trophy would once again head to the east end of Glasgow while a win for the Gers would throw the title race wide open with two games to play.

Old Firm derby

The Scottish Premiership title is now very much Celtic’s to throw away and the chances are that they will jealously guard their position at the summit of the league table between now and the end of the campaign. There is the small matter of an Old Firm derby on the horizon with the Hoops doing battle with their arch-rivals on home soil this weekend and a win for the home side would effectively guarantee them another Premiership title with room to spare.

Much to play for

Nevertheless, victory for Rangers would throw this title race wide open and with just three points currently separating the two sides at the top end of the Premiership table, there’s still much to play for. Both Rangers and Celtic have won 26 of their 35 league games this season but the Light Blues have been held to six draws against Celtic’s three. Indeed, this has been one of the most closely-contested Premiership campaigns for many seasons and while the Hoops are odds-on to take the crown, there may well be some surprises ahead.

Out of their hands

Brendan Rodgers’ men are odds-on favourites for the title at a best price of just 1/5 and to be fair, it’s hard to see them throwing in the towel at this late stage of the campaign. Rangers are a 9/2 shot for the trophy and as far as Philippe Clement’s men are concerned, things bare very much out of their hands.

Scottish Premiership Winner – Best Odds

Celtic – 1/5

Rangers – 9/2

Update: 15.04.24

Rangers surprisingly failed to take anything from their trip to Dingwall yesterday and with Celtic beating St Mirren at Parkhead just one day earlier, the Scottish Premiership title race is going in favour of Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Contrasting fortunes

Rangers and Celtic fought-out a thoroughly entertaining 3-3 draw at Ibrox in the most recent Old Firm derby earlier this month, however since then the two arch-rivals have experienced contrasting fortunes. Celtic kept their title hopes very much on track with a comprehensive 3-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday, however Rangers came unstuck in their lengthy trip to Dingwall.

Mountain to climb

Philippe Clement’s men found themselves a goal ahead courtesy of an own goal from Ross County’s Jack Baldwin in the 15th minute, however the Stags responded after the break with three goals in the correct net before Rangers pulled one back in the 89th minute from the penalty spot. This was Rangers’ sixth league defeat of the campaign and it leaves them with a mountain to climb in the latter stages of the season.

Four points

Clement’s men currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table with four points separating them from leaders Celtic who have played one game more. Should Rangers win their game-in-hand, then the gap between the two sides will be slashed to just a single point but the Light Blues will need the Hoops to slip-up between now and the fast-approaching end of the season and clearly Rodgers’ men will be in no mood to let this happen.

Blown their chances

Either way, this promises to be an exciting title race but one can’t help but feel that Rangers have perhaps blown their chances of taking the trophy back to Ibrox.

Scottish Premiership Winner – Best Odds

Celtic – 1/2

Rangers – 7/4

Update: 04.04.24

Rangers currently sit in second position in the Scottish Premiership table but just a single point separates them from leaders Celtic who have played one game more ahead of this weekend’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Pole position

Following their 2-0 defeat at Heart of Midlothian earlier last month, defending Scottish champions Celtic have won their subsequent two league outings and sit in pole position in the top-flight. The Hoops enjoy just a single point lead over arch-rivals Rangers while they have played one game more than the Gers, therefore everything rests on this weekend’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Title decider

This encounter could well be a title decider and Rangers head into this match as firm favourites to claim all three points. Philippe Clement’s men brushed aside Hibernian to the tune of 3-1 in their last Scottish Premiership outing on Saturday and victory over the Hoops this coming weekend would send them two points clear of their arch-rivals with a game-in-hand.

Favourites

The leading bookmakers are leaning towards Rangers claiming the Scottish title at the end of the season with some firms going best odds of 4/6 that the trophy ends up at Ibrox next month, while Celtic are a best price of 6/4 to successfully defend their title.

Scottish Premiership Winner Odds

4/6 – Rangers

6/4 – Celtic

Update: 14.03.24

Rangers and Celtic both eased themselves into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at the weekend with respective wins over Hibernian and Livingston, however their main focus will now be to boost their chances of lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Second best

With Rangers losing to Motherwell in their last Scottish Premiership match on Saturday 2nd March, Celtic had a chance to haul themselves back into pole position in the Scottish Premiership when they locked horns with Heart of Midlothian the following day. Unfortunately for the Hoops they came off second best to the Jambos and as such, remain two points behind Philippe Clement’s men after 29 rounds of fixtures. Indeed, Brendan Rodgers’ men need Rangers to slip-up between now and the end of the season and both sides will be relishing the chance to take hold of this title race when they lock horns in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on 7th April.

Added pressure

Rangers also have the added pressure of European football to contend with, the side having made it straight into the last sixteen of this season’s Europa League where they face Benfica at Ibrox tonight after holding the Portuguese side to a draw on their travels in the first leg of this tie. Nevertheless, Clement’s side are still big odds-on favourites to claim the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title at a best price of 4/7 while Celtic are a 13/8 punt in the betting.

Scottish Premiership Winner Odds

4/7 – Rangers

13/8 – Celtic

2500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 20.02.24

Rangers have overhauled arch-rivals Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table and Philippe Clement’s men are now odds-on favourites to secure the title at the close of 2023/24.

Celtic looked set for another Scottish Premiership win on Saturday as they went into stoppage time with a 1-0 lead over Kilmarnock at Parkhead, however the Ayrshire outfit grabbed a late equaliser and forced the Hoops to settle for a share of the spoils for the second time in three league outings. Arch-rivals Rangers took full advantage of Celtic’s dropped points the following day and after beating St Johnstone to the tune of 3-0, Clement’s side now sit at the summit of the Premiership table with two points separating them from the Hoops.

With the added pressure of European football, Rangers have little time to relish this lofty position and with much of the domestic season left to play, there’s absolutely no reason for them to start celebrating at this relatively early stage. Nevertheless, the Scottish title race has been thrown wide open and as things stand, the bookmakers make the Gers odds-on favourites at a best price of 4/7 to take the Scottish Premiership trophy back to Ibrox at the end of the campaign.

Celtic, having been odds-on favourites for the title since the start of the season, are now odds-against at a best price of 13/8 while elsewhere, Heart of Midlothian are a 500/1 punt for the trophy.

Scottish Premiership Winner Odds

4/7 – Rangers

13/8 – Celtic

500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 14.02.24

Following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Aberdeen earlier this month, Celtic returned to winning ways when beating Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in their last Scottish Premiership outing but the title has been thrown wide open with Rangers breathing down the necks of their arch-rivals.

Hot on Celtic’s heels

Celtic were the dominant force in the Scottish Premiership for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, however Rangers are now hot on their heels and could draw level on points should they win their game-in-hand against Ross County tonight (Tuesday, 14th February). The Light Blues have dropped points in just five of their 24 league outings (against Celtic’s six) although they have suffered more defeats (4) than the Hoops who have lost just twice whilst in Premiership action this term.

Glasgow derby

Both Glasgow derby matches have gone the way of Celtic (0-1 at Ibrox and 2-1 at Parkhead), however as far as the leading UK betting sites are concerned, both sides are deemed to be in with an equal chance of lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy at the end of the season. Celtic are 5/6 with some bookmakers to once again claim the title (best odds of 17/20) while Rangers are available for the same price in some quarters (best odds 10/11).

European competition

The only possible disadvantage in Rangers’ court is that Clement’s men have the added pressure that European competition brings. Rangers have made it through to the last sixteen of the Europa League while Celtic have no further involvement in Europe after dropping straight out of the Champions League at the group stages.

Scottish Premiership Winner Odds

5/6 – Celtic

5/6 – Rangers

500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 06.02.24

Celtic’s 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen on Saturday threw the race for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title wide open and as things stand it’s far from clear whether the trophy will end up at Celtic Park or Ibrox.

Dropped points

While Celtic were dropping points at Pittodrie on Saturday, arch-rivals Rangers were thumping Livingston to the tune of 3-0 at Ibrox and as things stand just three points separate the two sides in the Scottish Premiership table, the Gers enjoying one game-in-hand over the Hoops. Philippe Clement’s side bounced back from their 2-1 defeat in the Old Firm derby in late December by taking maximum points from their subsequent four league games whilst conceding just a single goal during that time and the momentum is certainly on their side.

Neck-and-neck

Celtic’s response to their Glasgow derby triumph has been less impressive with Brendan Rodgers’ men winning two and drawing one of their last three league outings, an unconvincing 1-0 win at home to Ross County last month hinting that perhaps the momentum that they enjoyed in the first half of the campaign is slowing down. Indeed, the Hoops were massive odds-on favourites to win the Premiership title at the end of December (lowest price of 4/9) but they are now neck-and-neck with Rangers in the betting markets, many bookmakers going 4/5 on Celtic and 9/10 on Rangers to lift the trophy.

Scottish Premiership Winner Odds

4/5 – Celtic

9/10 – Rangers

500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 11.01.24

Temporary halt in proceedings

The Scottish Premiership action has now drawn to a temporary close due to the winter break and as things stand, defending Scottish champions Celtic reign supreme at the summit of the table. They reasserted their dominance when edging past Rangers to the tune of 2-1 in the Old Firm derby towards the end of December and followed this up with a routine 3-0 demolition of St Mirren in their most recent Premiership outing at the start of 2024. The odds on the Hoops claiming the Scottish Premiership trophy at the end of the 2023/24 campaign have drifted somewhat in recent weeks but they remain big odds-on favourites to finish top of the pile.

Thrown wide open

Rangers remain Celtic’s main threat in the race for the Premiership trophy with Philippe Clement’s men eight points behind the Hoops but with two games in hand. Should the Light Blues take the spoils in these two games, then the difference between the two sides will be down to just two points and the title race will be thrown wide open, the bookmakers going best odds of 13/8 that the Premiership trophy heads to Ibrox at the end of the season.

More than one front

Rangers have been enjoying some excellent form on more than one front this term, their Premiership showing being complemented with a fine run in the Europa League where a 3-2 win away to Spanish side Real Betis was enough to send them straight through to the last sixteen of the tournament. The Gers also secured their first piece of silverware of the season when they beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the final of the Viaplay Cup last month.

Scottish Premiership Winner Best Odds

4/9 – Celtic

13/8 – Rangers

500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 06.12.23

Celtic have once again been the dominant force in Scottish football this season and while they have failed miserably on the European stage, they are once again storming towards the Scottish Premiership title.

We’re still some distance away from the half-way point in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign but the indications are that Celtic will win the title with plenty of room to spare. The Hoops sit eight points clear at the summit of the Premiership table (albeit having played one game more than second-placed Rangers) and they are the only top-flight side yet to taste defeat whilst on league duty. In contrast, closest challengers Rangers have lost three of their opening fourteen league games and the best that Philippe Clement’s men can hope for is that Celtic slip-up badly between now and the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers is the man in charge at Parkhead and he has overseen twelve wins and three draws in his side’s fifteen league outings. The Hoops have banged-in 38 Premiership goals during this time – nine more than Rangers – while they have leaked just nine goals along the way. The bookmakers go a best price of 2/9 that the Premiership trophy once again heads to Parkhead at the end of the season although many betting sites go as low as 1/5 that this proves to be the case.

As is generally the case, Celtic’s only real challengers are Rangers who have already slipped-up a few times this term. The Light Blues have been enjoying a solid European campaign and sit second in Group C in the Europa League with one game left to play. In the Scottish Premiership they have leaked just seven goals in their fourteen outings, less than any other top-flight side, but the chances of them catching Celtic appears slim, even at this early stage of proceedings. The leading bookmakers go a best price of 10/3 that Rangers clinch the trophy at the end of the season but while they are clearly still very much in the hunt for the prize, they have a mountain to climb in the weeks ahead.

Scottish Premiership Winner Best Odds

2/9 – Celtic

10/3 – Rangers

1000/1 – Hibernian

1000/1 – Heart of Midlothian

Update: 10.10.23

Celtic are very much in the driving seat as we head deeper into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign and the bookmakers go as low as 1/6 that they secure the trophy at the end of the season.

Celtic are way out in front in the Scottish Premiership table after just eight rounds of fixtures although in fairness they aren’t being put under any real pressure. Rangers have been failing miserable to provide Brendan Rodgers’ men with any meaningful competition, the Light Blues currently sitting in second position in the division with seven points separating them from their Old Firm rivals.

Indeed the Gers have already suffered three defeats while in Scottish Premiership action while Celtic have dropped just two points from their eight league games thus far, these coming in the goal-less draw with St Johnstone back in August. Rangers are also involved in a search for a new manager, Michael Beale having been dismissed by the Ibrox club after his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen last month.

At the time of writing, Celtic are massive favourites to lift the Scottish Premiership trophy at the end of the campaign at odds as low as 1/6 (best price 1/4) while Rangers are a distant second in the market at a general 11/4 (best odds 4/1). Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian are each priced as high as 500/1 to finish at the top of the pile while Aberdeen is a 750/1 shot.

Scottish Premiership Winner Best Odds

1/4 – Celtic

4/1 – Rangers

500/1 – Hibernian

500/1 – Heart of Midlothian

750/1 – Aberdeen

21.06.23

Brendan Rodgers returns

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed as new manager of reigning Scottish champions Celtic and Hoops fans are optimistic that their side can make it three Premiership crowns on the bounce after securing the trophy in 2021/22 and 2022/23. Indeed, the race for the title once again promises to be a two-horse race with arch-rivals Rangers who finished seven points behind Celtic at the close of the 2022/23 campaign.

Treble

Under Ange Postecoglou, Celtic enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 campaign, the Hoops claiming the Scottish Cup (3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle), the Scottish League Cup (2-1 win over arch-rivals Rangers) and the Scottish Premiership title. Postecoglou has now left to take charge at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and with new boss Brendan Rodgers in the hot-seat, the Hoops are certain to be the main contender for the Premiership crown at the close of next term.

Odds-on Favourites

Most bookmakers go 8/11 on Celtic finishing 2023/24 at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table while they are also firm favourites to successfully defend their Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup trophies. Having finished seven points behind the Hoops last season, Rangers will be looking to go one better next term and some bookmakers go odds-on for the Gers to claim pole position at the close of 2023/24 at 10/11 (best odds of 11/10 in the market).

Two-horse Race

One thing is for sure, the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title race is set to once again be a two-horse race with Aberdeen and heart of Midlothian each joint-third in the betting for the title at a distant 100/1 apiece, Hibernian further behind at 150/1.

2023/24 Scottish Premiership Title Best Odds

8/11 – Celtic

11/10 – Rangers

100/1 – Aberdeen

100/1 – Heart of Midlothian

150/1 – Hibernian