The Republic of Ireland will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to England when they face Greece tonight, therefore why not join any of our featured football betting websites and claim the very best Republic of Ireland v Greece betting odds and free bet offers today.

Republic of Ireland v Greece Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

The Boys in Green return to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin just a few days after their 2-0 defeat to England in their UEFA Nations League opener last time out.

Largely disappointing

Heimir Hallgrimsson made his debut in the Ireland dugout for the visit of England last weekend and he didn’t get the result he was hoping for, his new charges humbled by their neighbours from across the Irish Sea and now having to play catch-up in Group B2. This was the first competitive meeting between the two sides in over 30 years and the hosts were largely disappointing, the heroics of Caoimhin Kelleher preventing the scoreline from being far uglier for Ireland with some fine saves.

Perfect start

A second successive defeat at home would make relegation highly likely for the Boys in Green with upcoming visits to the Greek capital and Wembley looking unlikely to end well for the Irish. Ireland’s record against Greece isn’t the best with their last five meetings ending with one draw and four wins for the Greeks. Greece won 2-0 in their last visit here, a qualifying match for Euro 2024, and new manager Ivan Jovanovic enjoyed the perfect start with a 3-0 win over Finland in his side’s opening Nations League game of the season.

Slight favourites

Should Greece wish to compete with England for promotion out of League B, then wins over Finals and Ireland both home and away will likely be needed. Greece are slight favourites to come away with the three points in Dublin tonight and given their recent head-to-head record with their hosts, we’ll be siding with them to edge this encounter and make it two wins from two.

Back Greece to win 1-0 at best odds of 13/2