Rangers entertain Union SG in their final Europa League ‘league phase’ match tonight and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of Rangers versus Union SG Europa League odds and Europa League free bet bonus promotions.

Rangers v Union SG Europa League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 30th January 2025

Both Rangers and Union SG will be aiming for a top eight finish to their respective Europa League ‘league phase’ campaign, the Scottish side currently sitting in 13th position in the standings.

Rangers have been hugely inconsistent since the start of the season with their opening 12 Scottish Premiership outings returning seven wins, three defeats and two stalemates. Since then they have won eight and lost just one of their last twelve in the Scottish top-flight, while they have achieved a slightly higher level of consistency in the Europa League where they have managed three wins from seven, along with two draws and two defeats. Philippe Clement’s men have lost just twice this season whilst on home soil and as such, we envisage them having the edge in this midweek European clash.

Recent Form:

Rangers: In their last nine matches across all competitions, Rangers have managed five wins, while they have suffered one defeat, and drawn three times. Most notably, they achieved a 3-0 home win against Celtic in the most recent Old Firm derby.

In their last nine matches across all competitions, Rangers have managed five wins, while they have suffered one defeat, and drawn three times. Most notably, they achieved a 3-0 home win against Celtic in the most recent Old Firm derby. Union SG: Union SG are on a four-match winning streak, including a 4-0 away victory over Beerschot. Over their past 18 matches in all competitions, they have recorded 12 wins, five draws, and just one loss.

Head-to-Head:

The teams last met in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Union SG won the first leg 2-0, but Rangers overturned the deficit with a 3-0 victory at Ibrox, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Key Players:

Rangers: Forward Cyriel Dessers has been in prolific form, netting six goals in his last four appearances.

Forward Cyriel Dessers has been in prolific form, netting six goals in his last four appearances. Union SG: Striker Franjo Ivanović has found the back of the net eleven times in Union SG’s last nine competitive matches, including braces in each of their last two UEFA Europa League games.

Match Prediction:

Given both teams’ strong offensive records, we envisage both sides finding the back of the net in this one. A closely contested match is expected, with a 1-1 draw being the most likely outcome as far as we’re concerned.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 6/1