Sunderland v QPR Odds & Preview: Redemption as Playoffs Loom

Championship | Gameweek 46

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Kick-off: 12.30pm UK | Stadium of Light

As the curtain falls on another gruelling Championship season, Sunderland welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Stadium of Light this Saturday lunchtime. While the Black Cats are sharpening their claws for the upcoming playoff battle, QPR arrive in something resembling organised chaos. One side dreams of Premier League glory, the other is just hoping to finish the season without further embarrassment.

And for those looking to add a little personal glory to the afternoon’s drama, why not register with leading bookmaker Betrino – Bet £25 Get £50 in Free Bets for all new customers. If the football doesn’t give you a thrill, maybe a cheeky punt will.

Sunderland’s Slump: A Wobble at the Worst Possible Time

Regis Le Bris took the reins at Sunderland with the kind of energy and innovation usually reserved for bright young things in a tech start-up. For most of his inaugural campaign, he delivered. The Black Cats have been a permanent fixture in the Championship’s top six, with Le Bris’s blend of disciplined defence and slick attacking football turning heads across the league.

But, alas, football has a nasty habit of throwing a spanner in the works just when things start looking rosy. Despite booking their place in the playoffs weeks ago, Sunderland have stumbled into the postseason with all the grace of a giraffe on roller skates. Four successive defeats—at the hands of Swansea City, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United—have sucked much of the optimism from Wearside. Even more concerning is the meagre tally of just one goal across those four matches.

Stretch that view back a little further and it becomes even gloomier: only four goals scored in their last nine outings. Once hailed as promotion contenders, Le Bris’s men are now being whispered about as the outsiders among the playoff pack.

Still, Saturday’s match offers the perfect opportunity to arrest the slide. The Stadium of Light has largely been a fortress this term, though three of Sunderland’s home defeats have come in their last six appearances. No time like the present to steady the ship.

QPR: Managerial Mayhem and a Five-Goal Humbling

If Sunderland’s situation is slightly worrying, QPR’s is downright chaotic. The Hoops are currently without a permanent head coach, with Marti Cifuentes placed on gardening leave—a delightful football euphemism that usually means “don’t come back.”

Cifuentes’s abrupt sidelining appears to be linked to talks between his representatives and West Bromwich Albion. While nothing formal has been announced, few expect the Spaniard to return to Loftus Road. It’s an unfortunate end to what has, by QPR’s modest standards, been a season of progress. Fifteenth place may not set pulses racing, but it’s certainly an improvement on last year’s brush with relegation.

The recent run of nine points from six matches suggested the Hoops were ending the season on a relative high. Then came the Burnley debacle. A 5-0 thrashing at home left fans fuming and players looking like they’d rather be anywhere else—possibly on gardening leave themselves.

Now, with the season’s end mercifully in sight, QPR face the long, daunting trip north without a clear plan, a permanent manager, or much in the way of form. What could possibly go wrong?

Team News: Changes or Caution for Sunderland?

Le Bris faces a classic managerial dilemma: rest key players ahead of the playoffs or go full throttle to restore some confidence. The temptation to field a strong XI will be strong, given the importance of halting the team’s alarming slump.

Dennis Cirkin could get the nod in defence, with Alan Browne and the promising Tom Watson both pushing for starts in midfield. There’s also a trio of returnees from injury—Dan Ballard, Eliezer Mayenda, and Romaine Mundle—though caution may dictate that they begin the match on the bench rather than the pitch.

Between the sticks, Anthony Patterson will retain his spot, protected by a back line likely to feature Trai Hume, Chris Mepham, Luke O’Nien and Cirkin. Dan Neil and Browne should anchor the midfield, offering a platform for Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg, and Callum Fee to provide creativity behind striker Eliezer Isidor.

QPR’s XI: Expect the Unexpected

Trying to predict QPR’s starting lineup is a bit like trying to forecast the British summer—possible, but why bother? With no permanent manager calling the shots and the team reeling from last week’s capitulation, changes are almost inevitable.

That said, goalkeeper Asmir Begović is expected to be spared further punishment in favour of Jordan Nardi, while the back four may feature Jimmy Dunne, Jake Morrison, Joe Edwards and Kenneth Paal.

In midfield, Rayan Kolli Varane and the evergreen Jack Colback are tipped to provide the ballast, with attacking duties falling to Ilias Chair, Kieran Madsen and Siriki Dembélé. Michael Frey will likely lead the line, though teenager Emmerson Sutton is pushing for his first league start. Notably absent will be Paul Smyth, who continues to serve a suspension—probably a relief for anyone still suffering flashbacks from Burnley’s five-goal blitz.

What’s at Stake? Playoff Momentum vs. Pride

For Sunderland, this is about more than just three points. Ending a four-match losing streak and restoring morale before the high-pressure cauldron of the playoffs is essential. A fifth consecutive defeat could see their promotion hopes unravelling before the playoffs even kick off.

As for QPR, pride is the main motivator. With their managerial situation in disarray and the players still smarting from last weekend’s embarrassment, they’ll be desperate to avoid another hiding. Whether desperation translates into performance remains to be seen.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 QPR—Just Enough to Calm the Nerves

Given the turmoil surrounding QPR and Sunderland’s desperate need to rebuild momentum, the smart money is on the home side. That’s not to say it’ll be easy. Sunderland have made hard work of scoring recently, while QPR, despite their issues, have the sort of unpredictability that makes them dangerous.

Still, we’re tipping Sunderland to edge it 2-1—enough to calm the nerves on Wearside but not quite enough to dispel all doubts heading into the playoffs.

And if you fancy backing the Black Cats (or the Hoops, if you’re feeling adventurous), Betrino’s Bet £25 Get £50 in Free Bets offer is standing by to add a little extra spice to proceedings. After all, it’s the final day—go big or go home.