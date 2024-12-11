Plzen entertain Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can avail yourself of the very best Plzen versus Manchester United odds and Europa League free bets, ahead of this midweek outing.

Plzen v Manchester United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 12th December 2024

Both Plzen and Manchester United have collected nine points from their opening five Europa League group outings, with just one position separating them in the standings ahead of this midweek clash.

Plummeting

After enjoying a decent start to life in the Old Trafford dugout with two wins and a draw from his first three games in charge, new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has overseen back-to-back league defeats over a period of just three days against Arsenal (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2). This has sent the Red Devils plummeting down to 13th position in the Premier League standings with a mere 19 points to their name, the lowest at this stage of the campaign since 1986/87. United face arch-rivals Manchester City in the derby at the weekend but first they need to focus on their Thursday-evening trip to Plzen, Amorim’s men having returned two wins and three wins from their opening five games in the tournament, their most recent being a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt.

Underdogs

Victoria Plzen made it into the quarter-finals of the Conference League last term and they are in a strong position to make it through to the knockout stages of this competition. They too have recorded two wins and three draws from their five opening games, their two most recent outings involving victories over Real Sociedad and Dynamo Kiev. Plzen will now aim to record their first ever win against English opposition and while they enter this match as underdogs, they have caused some upsets in the tournament thus far and are more than capable of giving us another one here.

Over the line

Nevertheless, all things considered, it’s hard to go against Manchester United coming out on top here. The Red Devils made be far from their potential best right now but even if Amorim makes a few changes, they should have more than enough quality to see them over the line on Thursday evening.

Back Manchester United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 21/10