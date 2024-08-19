Leicester City entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium tonight and as such, now is a great time to check out all the very best Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds and free bet offers which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds & Preview

Monday-evening Premier League football makes a welcome return tonight when newly-promoted Leicester City entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 19th August 2024

Hugely competitive campaign

Leicester City couldn’t have wished for a tougher opening match in their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the Foxes up against a side which will once again be looking to challenge for a top four finish. The East Midlands side are adjusting to life without Enzo Maresca who is now in charge at Stamford Bridge and it is up to Steve Cooper to get the Foxes off to a solid start in what promises to be a hugely competitive campaign.

Nine seasons on

Nine seasons on from winning the Premier League title, Leicester City clinched the Championship crown ahead of Leeds United and Ipswich Town at the close of 2023/24, their 97 points enough to send them back up to the top flight as second-tier victors. They will be mindful of their 4-1 demolition by Spurs in the last meeting between these two sides in February 2023 and there’s no evidence to suggest that they will avenge this defeat tonight.

Solid start

Spurs ended last season in fifth position and failed to clinch Champions League football although a 2-0 defeat to Man City in the latter stages of the campaign helped deny bitter rivals Arsenal the title. Spurs got things off to a solid start last term but injuries and inconsistencies took their toll and they spent most of the season on the periphery of the main title challengers.

Painful reminder

Spurs haven’t been solid in defence throughout their pre-season campaign but under Postecoglou the North London outfit have a taste for goals and should have relatively little trouble in finding the back of the net here and inflicting upon their hosts a painful reminder of how tough the Premier League can be.

