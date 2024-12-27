Leicester City entertain Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Premier League free bets as well as the very best Leicester City versus Manchester City odds, ahead of this eagerly anticipated clash.

Leicester City v Manchester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 2.30pm UK Time, Sunday 29th December 2024

Manchester City are hitting lower and lower ebbs as each week passes and following on from their stalemate with Everton on Boxing Day, the fallen Premier League champions will look to close 2024 with a rare win when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer has been in very short supply for many weeks now and the visit of Everton added no more joy for the home supporters, the Toffees having already stunted the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal and confident of managing something at the crumbling Etihad fortress. Bernardo Silva’s goal in the 15th minute ensured that this wouldn’t be another goal-less draw involving the Merseyside outfit, however a missed penalty and an equaliser from Iliman Ndiaye denied Pep Guardiola’s troops a second league win in nine attempts.

Out of the picture

As the mid-way point of the Premier League campaign fast approaches, Manchester City are effectively out of the picture as far as the title are concerned – 14 points separating them from leaders Liverpool, who have the added advantage of a game in hand – while City’s qualification for the Champions League is far from assured, the defending champions currently sitting in seventh position in the league standings. City have triumphed in just one of their last thirteen competitive outings but they should be confident of coming away from the King Power Stadium with something for their troubles.

Turned on its head

Leicester City took a surprise lead against league leaders Liverpool in their last outing, however Arne Slot’s troops turned the game on its head in the second half and ensured that their lead at the summit of the division would be extended even further. There is no shame losing to the best side in the land, however the Foxes now find themselves plunged into the relegation zone, rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers getting the better of Manchester United and leapfrogging the East Midlands side in the standings.

Spoils shared

Van Nistelrooy’s side did more than enough in their last outing to suggest that they can prolong Manchester City’s misery here, however the home side are too easy to penetrate and for that reason, we’ll be siding for this match to end in another stalemate with both sides adding to the scoreline.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 11/2