France v Belgium Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Monday 9th September 2024

Old rivals France and Belgium reconvene this evening when they go head-to-head in the French capital in the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Empty handed

France opened the scoring inside 13 seconds in their opening UEFA Nations League match against Italy on Friday evening, they ultimately came away empty handed on the back of a 3-1 defeat, the first time Les Bleus had lost at home to the Azzurri in seven decades. Didier Deschamps was expected to put in a thoroughly convincing performance on the back of a sub-par showing in the European Championship earlier this summer, however instead he finds himself under pressure ahead of another tough encounter against another of France’s neighbours. With only the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, Les Bleus find themselves three points adrift and can’t afford any more slip-ups, therefore much is at stake here.

Impressive performance

Belgium steered themselves to joint-pole position in the table alongside Italy on the back of a 3-1 win over Israel (in Hungary) in their tournament opener, Kevin De Bruyne scoring a brace in what was an impressive performance. Domenico Tedesco’s men are well placed for a top two berth in their group and victory over France will further cement this position. Belgium failed to make it to the Nations League finals last time around but they are very much on the right track to put that disappointment behind them.

Psychological edge

Belgium have lost to France in each of the last three meetings between the two sides and the home side certainly have the psychological edge here, however Belgium impressed in their tournament opener and we believe that they can silence their hosts tonight and claim all three points in what could prove to be a closely-fought encounter.

