Everton v Brentford Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd November 2024

Brentford have been struggling in recent weeks and they have slipped down towards the relegation zone despite enjoying a solid run last month, while Everton have been managing to collect a few points as they too battle to haul themselves clear of danger.

Entertaining

In many respects, Brentford can be regarded as one of the more entertaining sides in the Premier League this season, the West London outfit scoring goals for fun but conceding them with similar abandon. The Bees have seen no less than 44 goals scored in their eleven league outings with 22 scored and 22 conceded, while there have been goals for both teams in all-but-one of their Premier League matches thus far. The only time that Brentford failed to find the net was on their last trip to Merseyside when they went head-to-head with league leaders Liverpool. Some poor defending ultimately went unpunished when Brentford edged past Bournemouth to the tune of 3-2 last time out but the Bees have lost each of their five away games in the league this season and this doesn’t bode well ahead of their second trip to Merseyside in 2024/25.

Under pressure

Everton have suffered defeat in just one of their last seven matches, however with just two wins during that time, supporters are starting to get very frustrated. The Toffees face some tough fixtures in the coming weeks and the visit of Brentford won’t be a walk in the park for the home side here. Manager Sean Dyche is a man under pressure with his side having taken just ten points from a possible 33 although given that his contract comes to an end in the summer, there’s every chance that he couldn’t care less.

Off the mark

Over the festive period, Everton do battle with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, therefore three points against the Bees are of the utmost importance. The Toffees have suffered defeat in just two of their last ten on home soil but during that time they have claimed maximum points in just one. Dyche will be demanding an improved performance from his troops on Saturday but we envisage the Bees getting off the mark on their travels against an underwhelming home side.

