Menu

Euro 2024 Betting Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin
04/06/2024

The 2024 European Championships are now just around the corner and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Euro 2024 betting odds which you can find simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided. 

 

Euro 2024 Betting Odds

 

The 2024 European Championships are the big tournament this summer and all eyes will be on Germany from 14th June when the hosts entertain Scotland in the opening match. 

Each nation competing in the 2024 European Championships are busy conducting their final preparations ahead of the tournament, thus offering their fans a glimpse of their respective squads before they jet off to Germany later this month. Current favourites to lift the trophy are 2020 finalists England, however can the Three Lions lift the trophy for the first time in their history?

 

Euro 2024 Winner

3/1

England

4/1

France

11/2

Germany

8/1

Portugal

9/1

Spain

18/1

Italy

18/1

Netherlands

22/1

Belgium

45/1

Croatia

55/1

Denmark

85/1

Austria

90/1

Switzerland

90/1

Turkey

110/1

Ukraine

135/1

Serbia

150/1

Hungary

175/1

Czech Republic

175/1

Scotland

200/1

Poland

250/1

Romania

625/1

Slovakia

625/1

Slovenia

750/1

Georgia

750/1

Albania

 

Top Goalscorer﻿

5/1

Kylian Mbappe

11/2

Harry Kane

16/1

Cristiano Ronaldo

18/1

Romelu Lukaku

18/1

Jude Bellingham

28/1

Olivier Giroud

28/1

Phil Foden

30/1

Antoine Griezmann

33/1

Alvaro Morata

33/1

Kai Havertz

40/1

Bukayo Saka

40/1

Niclas Fullkrug

40/1

Turkey

40/1

Matias Ramos

45/1

Cody Gakpo

45/1

Lamine Yamal

45/1

Jamal Musiala

45/1

Rasmus Hojlund

50/1

Rafael Leao

 

Top England Goalscorer﻿

8/11

Harry Kane

13/2

Jude Bellingham

8/1

Phil Foden

9/1

Bukayo Saka

20/1

Cole Palmer

25/1

Ivan Toney

25/1

Ollie Watkins

33/1

Anthony Gordon

33/1

Jack Grealish

33/1

Jarrod Bowen

40/1

James Maddison

50/1

Declan Rice

50/1

Trent Alexander-Arnold

 

Best Player Of Tournament﻿

7/1

Kylian Mbappe

10/1

Jude Bellingham

12/1

Harry Kane

14/1

Phil Foden

18/1

Tony Kroos

20/1

Cristiano Ronaldo

20/1

Bukayo Saka

20/1

Kevin De Bruyne

25/1

Antoine Griezmann

33/1

Florian Wirtz

40/1

Romelu Lukaku

40/1

Declan Rice

40/1

Leroy Sane

40/1

Bruno Fernandes

40/1

Rodri

50/1

Federico Chiesa

50/1

Kai Havertz

 

Highest Scoring Team﻿

10/3

England

4/1

France

9/2

Germany

7/1

Portugal

15/2

Spain

12/1

Belgium

16/1

Italy

20/1

Netherlands

45/1

Croatia

50/1

Denmark

80/1

Turkey

100/1

Serbia

100/1

Switzerland

125/1

Austria

150/1

Ukraine

150/1

Czech Republic

300/1

Hungary

400/1

Scotland

400/1

Poland

400/1

Romania

500/1

Slovakia

500/1

Slovenia

500/1

Georgia

500/1

Albania

 

Winning Group﻿

11/4

Group D

11/4

Group C

9/2

Group B

5/1

Group A

15/2

Group F

16/1

Group E

 

Total Corners﻿

13/8

459-479 inclusive

17/10

Under 459

15/8

Over 479

 

To Progress Furthest

1/12

England

7/1

Scotland

 

Total Goals﻿

6/4

130-140 inclusive

7/4

Over 140

2/1

Under 130

 

Total Goals Exact﻿

18/1

142

18/1

138

18/1

141

18/1

140

18/1

137

18/1

139

20/1

143

20/1

145

20/1

133

20/1

134

20/1

144

20/1

135

20/1

136

22/1

149

22/1

130

22/1

148

22/1

147

22/1

131

22/1

146

22/1

132

25/1

bar

 

Straight Forecast﻿

22/1

England/Germany

25/1

England/Spain

25/1

England/Portugal

28/1

Germany/England

28/1

France/Germany

28/1

France/Portugal

30/1

England/France

33/1

Germany/France

33/1

France/Spain

33/1

France/England

40/1

Portugal/France

40/1

Spain/England

40/1

Spain/France

40/1

Portugal/England

 

England Exact Group Points﻿

23/10

7 points

17/10

9 points

5/1

6 points

9/1

4 points

10/1

5 points

22/1

3 points

66/1

2 points

100/1

1 point

475/1

0 points

 

England Stage of Elimination

3/1

Winner

7/2

Semi-Finals

4/1

Quarter-Finals

5/1

Round of 16

11/2

Runner-up

20/1

Group Stage

 

Under Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have been playing with a renewed sense of confidence and there’s every reason to believe that this competition could prove to be their turning point following a series of near misses. Within the squad there is a clear abundance of talent with the likes of Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, as well as skipper Harry Kane who will be desperate to earn his first international medal.

As such, it should come as a surprise to no-one to learn that England are favourites ahead of the competition and you can guarantee yourself the very best Euro 2024 betting odds on the Three Lions when registering with any of our featured football betting sites where you can also claim some mouthwatering free bet offers on the tournament.

Second favourites to win Euro 2024 are 2022 World Cup finalists France at a best price of 4/1, while hosts Germany are next in the betting to claim the trophy on home soil.