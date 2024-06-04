Euro 2024 Betting Odds

The 2024 European Championships are now just around the corner and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Euro 2024 betting odds which you can find simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

The 2024 European Championships are the big tournament this summer and all eyes will be on Germany from 14th June when the hosts entertain Scotland in the opening match.

Each nation competing in the 2024 European Championships are busy conducting their final preparations ahead of the tournament, thus offering their fans a glimpse of their respective squads before they jet off to Germany later this month. Current favourites to lift the trophy are 2020 finalists England, however can the Three Lions lift the trophy for the first time in their history?

Euro 2024 Winner 3/1 England 4/1 France 11/2 Germany 8/1 Portugal 9/1 Spain 18/1 Italy 18/1 Netherlands 22/1 Belgium 45/1 Croatia 55/1 Denmark 85/1 Austria 90/1 Switzerland 90/1 Turkey 110/1 Ukraine 135/1 Serbia 150/1 Hungary 175/1 Czech Republic 175/1 Scotland 200/1 Poland 250/1 Romania 625/1 Slovakia 625/1 Slovenia 750/1 Georgia 750/1 Albania

Top Goalscorer﻿ 5/1 Kylian Mbappe 11/2 Harry Kane 16/1 Cristiano Ronaldo 18/1 Romelu Lukaku 18/1 Jude Bellingham 28/1 Olivier Giroud 28/1 Phil Foden 30/1 Antoine Griezmann 33/1 Alvaro Morata 33/1 Kai Havertz 40/1 Bukayo Saka 40/1 Niclas Fullkrug 40/1 Turkey 40/1 Matias Ramos 45/1 Cody Gakpo 45/1 Lamine Yamal 45/1 Jamal Musiala 45/1 Rasmus Hojlund 50/1 Rafael Leao

Top England Goalscorer﻿ 8/11 Harry Kane 13/2 Jude Bellingham 8/1 Phil Foden 9/1 Bukayo Saka 20/1 Cole Palmer 25/1 Ivan Toney 25/1 Ollie Watkins 33/1 Anthony Gordon 33/1 Jack Grealish 33/1 Jarrod Bowen 40/1 James Maddison 50/1 Declan Rice 50/1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best Player Of Tournament﻿ 7/1 Kylian Mbappe 10/1 Jude Bellingham 12/1 Harry Kane 14/1 Phil Foden 18/1 Tony Kroos 20/1 Cristiano Ronaldo 20/1 Bukayo Saka 20/1 Kevin De Bruyne 25/1 Antoine Griezmann 33/1 Florian Wirtz 40/1 Romelu Lukaku 40/1 Declan Rice 40/1 Leroy Sane 40/1 Bruno Fernandes 40/1 Rodri 50/1 Federico Chiesa 50/1 Kai Havertz

Highest Scoring Team﻿ 10/3 England 4/1 France 9/2 Germany 7/1 Portugal 15/2 Spain 12/1 Belgium 16/1 Italy 20/1 Netherlands 45/1 Croatia 50/1 Denmark 80/1 Turkey 100/1 Serbia 100/1 Switzerland 125/1 Austria 150/1 Ukraine 150/1 Czech Republic 300/1 Hungary 400/1 Scotland 400/1 Poland 400/1 Romania 500/1 Slovakia 500/1 Slovenia 500/1 Georgia 500/1 Albania

Winning Group﻿ 11/4 Group D 11/4 Group C 9/2 Group B 5/1 Group A 15/2 Group F 16/1 Group E

Total Goals Exact﻿ 18/1 142 18/1 138 18/1 141 18/1 140 18/1 137 18/1 139 20/1 143 20/1 145 20/1 133 20/1 134 20/1 144 20/1 135 20/1 136 22/1 149 22/1 130 22/1 148 22/1 147 22/1 131 22/1 146 22/1 132 25/1 bar

England Exact Group Points﻿ 23/10 7 points 17/10 9 points 5/1 6 points 9/1 4 points 10/1 5 points 22/1 3 points 66/1 2 points 100/1 1 point 475/1 0 points

England Stage of Elimination 3/1 Winner 7/2 Semi-Finals 4/1 Quarter-Finals 5/1 Round of 16 11/2 Runner-up 20/1 Group Stage

Under Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have been playing with a renewed sense of confidence and there’s every reason to believe that this competition could prove to be their turning point following a series of near misses. Within the squad there is a clear abundance of talent with the likes of Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, as well as skipper Harry Kane who will be desperate to earn his first international medal.

As such, it should come as a surprise to no-one to learn that England are favourites ahead of the competition and you can guarantee yourself the very best Euro 2024 betting odds on the Three Lions when registering with any of our featured football betting sites where you can also claim some mouthwatering free bet offers on the tournament.

Second favourites to win Euro 2024 are 2022 World Cup finalists France at a best price of 4/1, while hosts Germany are next in the betting to claim the trophy on home soil.