Chelsea entertain Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and grab yourself the very best Chelsea versus Shamrock Rovers odds and Conference League free bets, ahead of this midweek clash.

Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 19th December 2024

Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers boast two of the Conference League’s most solid defences and they go head-to-head in the latest round of fixtures on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Clear favourites

Chelsea went into this season’s UEFA Conference League campaign as clear favourites to lift the trophy and thus far they have succeeded in living up to this billing with five wins from their five outings in the competition and an aggregate scoreline of 21-4. Indeed, Enzo Maresca has fielded a ‘B’ team for much of this tournament and this makes their standing at the summit of the table even more impressive, the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson having played no part. The Blues are the only side with a 100% success rate in the tournament and with a last sixteen berth already assured, the West London outfit are now playing purely for top spot.

Mixing it

This will only be Shamrock’s third ever appearance in a group stage of a UEFA competition and they have proven themselves more than capable of mixing it with the other clubs at this level. The League of Ireland side sit in 6th position in the Conference League standings with just four points separating them from midweek opponents Chelsea after five rounds of fixtures and they head into this clash on the back of an excellent 3-0 win over Borat Banja in their last outing in the tournament.

Unstoppable

Nevertheless, while Shamrock may have impressed in the Conference League, they haven’t been up against any side close to the level of Chelsea. The Blues have been unstoppable in European competition this season and they remain very much in contention for the Premier League title, therefore we envisage Rovers dropping out of the top six on the back of a hefty defeat to Maresca’s men on Thursday evening.

Back Chelsea to win 4-0 at best odds of 7/1