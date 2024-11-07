Brentford entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you may avail yourselves of the very best Brentford versus AFC Bournemouth odds and free bet offers ahead of this match.

Brentford v Bournemouth Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Brentford came off second best to the tune of 2-1 when they made the short journey to Craven Cottage on Monday evening and the Bees will look to bounce back from that disappointment when they entertain AFC Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stunned

Brentford were very much on course for a maximum points haul at Craven Cottage on Monday evening, the game heading into stoppage time with a Vitaly Janelt goal in the 24th minute proving to be the difference between the sides at that point. Nevertheless, the Bees were stunned by Harry Wilson who scored twice in stoppage time to turn the game on its head in the eleventh hour and provide the Cottagers with all three points.

Home form

Yet again Brentford had surrendered points from a winning position and their dismal record away from home reads five defeats from five matches in the Premier League. Brentford’s mid-table position has been earned purely on their home form with thirteen points collected from a possible fifteen in front of their own home fans and fifteen goals scored here whilst on league duty, however they have yet to manage a clean sheet in the top-flight and have squandered fourteen points from winning positions.

Much to be desired

Bournemouth surprised many by adding defending Premier League champions Manchester City to their list of scalps at the Vitality Stadium last weekend, having already edged past Arsenal just two weeks earlier at the same venue. Nevertheless, the Cherries’ away form leaves much to be desired with the south-coast side managing just a single win from seven top-flight away matches.

Inconsistency

Bournemouth haven’t won against Brentford since 2014/15 in a league match, while their last away victory against the Bees came at Griffin Park back in 2005. The Cherries’ inconsistency away from home is a cause for concern for the travelling supporters, especially against a Brentford side which are red hot in front of their own home fans. On that basis, we’ll be siding firmly with the hosts to edge their way to success in a match which should see goals at both ends.

Back Brentford to win and both sides to score at best odds of 3/1