Aston Villa v Arsenal Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 24th August 2024

Aston Villa and Arsenal both got wins under their belts on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign and they will each be looking to make it two on the bounce when they do battle at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Solid start

Going on the amount of chances they created, Aston Villa should have demolished West Ham United in their season opener but the 2-1 victory at the London Stadium at least got them off to a solid start as they once again seek to challenge for a top four finish to the season. The West Midlands side finished 2023/24 in fourth position in the Premier League table and claimed the final Champions League berth as a result and while they have lost consistency in front of their own home fans since stringing together a 15-game winning run at Villa Park in the league in 2023, they have found the net at least twice in their last eight games at this venue.

Far from convincing

Arsenal’s season opener saw them host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium last weekend and the hosts were far from convincing in a 2-0 win over the West Midlands side. The Gunners will march to more convincing victories than this throughout the season but they will be mindful of Villa’s solid home record and the fact that they were the only side to do the double over Mikel Arteta’s troops last season, the Midlands side beating Arsenal 1-0 at home and 2-0 in North London.

Sloppy play

Arsenal were somewhat lucky not to have been punished by Wolves for some sloppy play last time out but Arteta’s side can generally be counted on to keep things tight at the back. Nevertheless, with Villa offering a potent threat up front with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, we envisage this clash ending in a hotly-contested stalemate.

