Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 14th December 2023

Aston Villa have already guaranteed for themselves a place in the knockout stages of this season’s Europa Conference League and they will be confident of ending the group stages of the competition on a high with a win over already-eliminated Mostar on Thursday evening.

Aston Villa’s main ambition at the start of the 2023/24 season was to win the Europa Conference League trophy, however it’s fair to say that this has now changed following their excellent showing in the Premier League. The West Midlands side find themselves sitting third in the table after back-to-back 1-0 wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two Premier League outings, while they enjoy a five-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the battle to claim a Champions League berth.

Nevertheless, Villa boss Unai Emery will give the Europa Conference League the attention that it deserves with their cause in this tournament having been boosted by a 2-1 victory over Legia Warsaw two weeks ago. Villa now need just a single point to guarantee themselves a place in the last sixteen of the competition and confidence will be sky-high ahead of this match given that the side have lost just once in their last fourteen competitive outings.

Zrinjski Mostar won’t be fazed by the visit of one of the form teams in Europe on Thursday evening, the home side having nothing to play for except pride, having been eliminated from the competition with a game to spare. Mostar have managed just a single win from their five group matches with four defeats also coming their way and while the visiting Villans will likely have a few key players rested for this match, we expect Emery’s side to prevail and go through to the last sixteen as Group E winners.

Back Aston Villa to win-to-nil at best odds of 6/4