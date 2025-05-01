Wycombe v Stockport League One Odds: Chairboys and Hatters Battle for Key Edge at Adams Park

League One | Gameweek 46

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Kick-off: 3pm UK | Adams Park

As the curtain comes down on the League One regular season, Wycombe Wanderers and Stockport County prepare to do battle at Adams Park, both with more than just three points in mind. With the playoffs looming large, Saturday’s clash offers the chance to secure a favourable draw—and crucially, the possibility of home advantage in the all-important second leg.

Wycombe’s Wobble: A Season of Frustration at the Final Hurdle

When Matt Bloomfield swapped the Buckinghamshire air for the lure of Luton Town, there was always the risk that Wycombe Wanderers might struggle to maintain their promotion push. Unfortunately for the Chairboys, that concern has become a frustrating reality.

Under new boss Mike Dodds, Wycombe have found consistency hard to come by. While they spent much of the campaign hovering in the automatic promotion race, a worrying slump has seen them win just seven of their last 17 matches. Their hopes of securing an immediate return to the Championship have evaporated quicker than a British summer barbecue.

Two recent defeats—against Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient, both potential playoff opponents—have underlined their fragility. Not only did they concede five goals across those two fixtures, but they also failed to find the net themselves. It’s hardly the form that strikes fear into playoff rivals.

Even at Adams Park, traditionally a fortress, the Chairboys have been blunt of late. They’ve mustered just two goals across their last five home outings. For a side that once looked promotion-bound, the timing of this attacking malaise could hardly be worse.

Now, Dodds faces the task of steadying the ship and restoring confidence before the playoffs begin in earnest. A positive result against Stockport would go a long way to that end—not to mention boosting their seeding hopes.

Stockport’s Surge: County Peaking at the Perfect Time

While Wycombe have stalled, Stockport County have hit their stride at exactly the right moment. Dave Challinor’s men have quietly become one of the form teams not just in League One, but across the country. Since March 29, they’ve hoovered up an impressive 19 points from a possible 21.

Stockport arrive at Adams Park riding a five-game winning streak at Edgeley Park. And while their away form hasn’t quite matched those home comforts, they’ve still collected seven points from their last four road trips—solid playoff form by anyone’s standards.

Currently perched in third place, County know that avoiding defeat on Saturday would guarantee they play the second leg of their playoff semi-final at home. Given they’ve lost just three of 23 league games at Edgeley Park this season, that’s a prize well worth fighting for.

Victory over Wycombe would all but confirm a two-legged tie against either Leyton Orient or Reading. But even a draw would serve Stockport’s ambitions nicely.

Team News: Wycombe Seek Solutions, Stockport Stick to Winning Formula

Wycombe could be forced into a midfield reshuffle after Josh Scowen limped off early during the defeat to Leyton Orient. His absence would be a blow, with Alex Leahy and Adam Reach both in the frame to step into the breach.

Kieran Sadlier is pushing for a recall in attack as Dodds looks to inject some much-needed creativity and spark into a forward line that has been worryingly blunt in recent weeks.

Between the posts, Max Norris is expected to continue as the Chairboys’ last line of defence. In front of him, a back three of Jack Grimmer, Richard Bradley and Chris Taylor should offer both experience and aerial dominance.

The wing-back positions will likely be occupied by Fred Onyedinma and Killian Simons, providing width and energy down the flanks. In central midfield, Scowen’s likely absence opens the door for Leahy to partner Simons.

Up top, Kieran Humphreys and Udoh will shoulder the goalscoring burden, supported by the lively Gedeon Kone, who will be tasked with exploiting any gaps in Stockport’s defence.

As for the visitors, Dave Challinor has few reasons to tinker with a winning formula. Jayden Fevrier is pushing for a start after an impressive cameo off the bench against Lincoln City, where he bagged a goal and two assists. Kyle Knoyle may be the man to make way if Fevrier is handed a starting berth.

Jordan Addai is set to continue in goal, shielded by a back three comprising Louie Hills, Fraser Horsfall and Ethan Pye. Wing-backs Fevrier and Ibou Touray will provide the width, with midfield dynamo Norwood and the ever-reliable Moxon operating centrally.

Ryan Collar will take on the playmaker role, linking midfield and attack. Leading the line will be Isaac Olaofe and the in-form Kyle Wootton, a duo capable of unsettling any defence at this level.

Head-to-Head: A Playoff Dress Rehearsal?

While Saturday’s clash might not officially be a playoff tie, it has all the makings of a playoff dress rehearsal. These two sides could very well lock horns again in a matter of weeks—and both managers will be keen to lay down a psychological marker.

Given Wycombe’s recent home woes and Stockport’s superb form, the visitors will be quietly confident of extending their unbeaten run. However, the Chairboys know that a win would not only improve their playoff prospects but also restore much-needed belief among their fanbase.

What’s at Stake: More Than Just Three Points

With just two points separating third and fifth place, the importance of Saturday’s result cannot be overstated. Home advantage in the playoff second leg often proves decisive—and both Wycombe and Stockport will be desperate to secure it.

For Wycombe, it’s about halting a worrying slide and rediscovering the resilience that served them so well earlier in the season. For Stockport, it’s a chance to continue their momentum and cement their status as the team to avoid in the playoffs.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Stockport County—Honours Even as Playoffs Loom

Given the stakes and the likelihood of these teams meeting again soon, a cagey affair seems probable. Stockport’s recent form suggests they’ll pose plenty of problems for Wycombe’s defence, but the Chairboys, with home advantage, should muster enough to avoid defeat.

A 1-1 draw feels like the most likely outcome—one that would suit Stockport far more than Wycombe as both sides prepare for the real battle to begin.

