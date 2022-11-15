Menu

Qatar 2022: Complete Betting Guide to the World Cup

15/11/2022

2022 World Cup

 

We’re fast approaching the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and qualifying nations will soon be heading to Qatar to claim the coveted trophy. Whether you are a big football fan or just have a casual interest, the tournament will dominate the TV schedules for the next few weeks and punters will be eager to get as much value as possible when backing their chosen team. 

 

Team﻿

Odds

Brazil﻿

4/1

Argentina

11/2

France﻿

7/1﻿

England﻿

8/1﻿

Spain

9/1

Germany﻿

10/1

Netherlands﻿

14/1

Portugal﻿

14/1

Belgium﻿

18/1

Denmark﻿

33/1

Uruguay

50/1

Croatia

50/1

Switzerland

100/1

Serbia

100/1

Senegal

125/1

Mexico

200/1

Poland

200/1

USA

200/1

Ecuador

250/1

Wales

300/1

Morocco

300/1

Japan

300/1

S Korea

350/1

Cameroon

500/1

Qatar

500/1

Ghana

500/1

Canada

500/1

Australia

750/1

Iran

750/1

Tunisia

750/1

Saudi Arabia

1000/1

Costa Rica

1000/1

 

Many will have a stake in their team winning in Qatar, however there is much hype surrounding Brazil and England this time around. Nevertheless, will defending champions France make it two on the bounce following their triumph in Russia four years ago? No matter who ultimately lifts the trophy, the World Cup always provides plenty of thrills along the way and with almost a full month of non-stop footballing action, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep all fans of the beautiful game more than happy.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday, 20th November and this is immediately followed by the meeting of Qatar and Ecuador. The final match and closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 18th December. Eight venues in the capital Doha will host all the matches in the competition as well as stadia in the cities of Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan and Al Khor. There are 32 teams taking part from all corners of the globe. FIFA has placed these teams into eight groups.

 

2022 World Cup Groups

 

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, Wales, Iran, United States

Group C: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Tunisia, Denmark, Australia

Group E: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Switzerland, Serbia

Group H: Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay, Ghana

 

Brazil are current favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, while Argentina, France, Spain and England complete the top five in the betting market.

 