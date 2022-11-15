Qatar 2022: Complete Betting Guide to the World Cup

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

2022 World Cup

We’re fast approaching the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and qualifying nations will soon be heading to Qatar to claim the coveted trophy. Whether you are a big football fan or just have a casual interest, the tournament will dominate the TV schedules for the next few weeks and punters will be eager to get as much value as possible when backing their chosen team.

Team﻿ Odds Bet £10 Get £30 Brazil﻿ 4/1 Argentina 11/2 France﻿ 7/1﻿ England﻿ 8/1﻿ Spain 9/1 Germany﻿ 10/1 Netherlands﻿ 14/1 Portugal﻿ 14/1 Belgium﻿ 18/1 Denmark﻿ 33/1 Uruguay 50/1 Croatia 50/1 Switzerland 100/1 Serbia 100/1 Senegal 125/1 Mexico 200/1 Poland 200/1 USA 200/1 Ecuador 250/1 Wales 300/1 Morocco 300/1 Japan 300/1 S Korea 350/1 Cameroon 500/1 Qatar 500/1 Ghana 500/1 Canada 500/1 Australia 750/1 Iran 750/1 Tunisia 750/1 Saudi Arabia 1000/1 Costa Rica 1000/1

Many will have a stake in their team winning in Qatar, however there is much hype surrounding Brazil and England this time around. Nevertheless, will defending champions France make it two on the bounce following their triumph in Russia four years ago? No matter who ultimately lifts the trophy, the World Cup always provides plenty of thrills along the way and with almost a full month of non-stop footballing action, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep all fans of the beautiful game more than happy.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday, 20th November and this is immediately followed by the meeting of Qatar and Ecuador. The final match and closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 18th December. Eight venues in the capital Doha will host all the matches in the competition as well as stadia in the cities of Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan and Al Khor. There are 32 teams taking part from all corners of the globe. FIFA has placed these teams into eight groups.

2022 World Cup Groups

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, Wales, Iran, United States

Group C: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Tunisia, Denmark, Australia

Group E: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Switzerland, Serbia

Group H: Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay, Ghana

Brazil are current favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, while Argentina, France, Spain and England complete the top five in the betting market.