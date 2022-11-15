Qatar 2022: Complete Betting Guide to the World Cup
2022 World Cup
We’re fast approaching the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and qualifying nations will soon be heading to Qatar to claim the coveted trophy. Whether you are a big football fan or just have a casual interest, the tournament will dominate the TV schedules for the next few weeks and punters will be eager to get as much value as possible when backing their chosen team.
Team
Odds
Brazil
4/1
Argentina
11/2
France
7/1
England
8/1
Spain
9/1
Germany
10/1
Netherlands
14/1
Portugal
14/1
Belgium
18/1
Denmark
33/1
Uruguay
50/1
Croatia
50/1
Switzerland
100/1
Serbia
100/1
Senegal
125/1
Mexico
200/1
Poland
200/1
USA
200/1
Ecuador
250/1
Wales
300/1
Morocco
300/1
Japan
300/1
S Korea
350/1
Cameroon
500/1
Qatar
500/1
Ghana
500/1
Canada
500/1
Australia
750/1
Iran
750/1
Tunisia
750/1
Saudi Arabia
1000/1
Costa Rica
1000/1
Many will have a stake in their team winning in Qatar, however there is much hype surrounding Brazil and England this time around. Nevertheless, will defending champions France make it two on the bounce following their triumph in Russia four years ago? No matter who ultimately lifts the trophy, the World Cup always provides plenty of thrills along the way and with almost a full month of non-stop footballing action, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep all fans of the beautiful game more than happy.
The 2022 World Cup gets underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday, 20th November and this is immediately followed by the meeting of Qatar and Ecuador. The final match and closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 18th December. Eight venues in the capital Doha will host all the matches in the competition as well as stadia in the cities of Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan and Al Khor. There are 32 teams taking part from all corners of the globe. FIFA has placed these teams into eight groups.
2022 World Cup Groups
Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador
Group B: England, Wales, Iran, United States
Group C: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
Group D: France, Tunisia, Denmark, Australia
Group E: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica
Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Switzerland, Serbia
Group H: Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay, Ghana
Brazil are current favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, while Argentina, France, Spain and England complete the top five in the betting market.