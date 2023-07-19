Women’s World Cup 2023: How will the Three Lionesses fare down under?

England are one of 32 sides hoping for glory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup which is being held in Australia and new Zealand, however can the Three Lionesses build on their Euro 2022 success in the next few weeks?

England Women won the European Championships in 2022 and they are dreaming of success on an even bigger stage, however do they have what it takes to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The Three Lionesses get their campaign underway with a meeting with World Cup debutants Haiti in their opening fixture, the Haitians having booked their place in the final thanks to a surprise win over Chile in the play-offs earlier this year. This will be a big test for England and while Sarina Wiegman’s ladies are firm favourites to collect all three points here, both sides will be going all-out to avoid defeat in their opening games.

England will also face Chine and Denmark in their group, sides which could easily spring an upset although to be fair, it’s hard to see anyone getting the better of Wiegman’s side at this stage of the tournament. The biggest tests for England will be in the knockout stages and the Lionesses have been placed on a tough side of the draw.

In Group D, England are massive favourites to finish in pole position at best odds of just 1/10 while they are 1/66 to qualify for the last sixteen of the competition by finishing the group stages in the top two. The Lionesses are a massive 40/1 to not qualify for the knockout stages while they are 100/1 to finish at the bottom of Group D.

England will be tested to the limit in the knockout stages of the tournament – assuming that they get there – and they are best odds of 4/1 to be eliminated at the last sixteen stage. The bookmakers go 5/1 that they are runners-up while they are 9/4 to make it to the final and 5/1 second-favourites (after the USA) to lift the trophy in four weeks’ time.